Informed Urban Transport Systems examines how information gathered from new technologies can be used for optimal planning and operation in urban settings. Transportation researchers, and those from related disciplines, such as artificial intelligence, energy, applied mathematics, electrical engineering and environmental science will benefit from the book’s deep dive into the transportation domain, allowing for smarter technological solutions for modern transportation problems. The book helps create solutions with fewer financial, social, political and environmental costs for the populations they serve.

Readers will learn from, and be able to interpret, the information and data collected from modern mobile and sensor technologies and understand how to use system optimization strategies using this information. The book concludes with an evaluation of the social and system impacts of modern transportation systems.