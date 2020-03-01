Information Visualization
4th Edition
Perception for Design
Table of Contents
1. Foundations for an Applied Science of Data Visualization
2. The Environment, Optics, Resolution, and the Display
3. Lightness, Brightness, Contrast, and Constancy
4. Color
5. Visual Salience and Finding Information
6. Static and Moving Patterns
7. Space Perception
8. Visual Objects and Data Objects
9. Images, Narrative, and Gestures for Explanation
10. Interacting with Visualizations
11. Visual Thinking Processes
12. Designing for Perception (new)
Visual Thinking Algorithms
Visual Queries
Pathfinding on a Map or Diagram
Reasoning with a Hybrid of a Visual Display and Mental Imagery
Design Sketching
Brushing
Small Pattern Comparisons in a Large Information Space
Degree-of-Relevance Highlighting
Generalized Fisheye Views
Multidimensional Dynamic Queries with Scatter Plot
Visual Monitoring Strategies
APPENDIX
A. Changing Primaries
B. CIE Color Measurement System
Techniques and Systems
C. Guidelines
Information Visualization: Perception for Design, Fourth Edition explores the art and science of why we see objects the way we do. Based on the science of perception and vision, the author presents the key principles at work for a wide range of applications--resulting in visualization of improved clarity, utility, and persuasiveness. This new edition has been revised and updated to include the latest relevant research findings. Content has been updated in such areas as the cognitive neuroscience of maps and navigation, the neuroscience of pattern perception, and the hierarchy of learned patterns. New changes to the book make it easier to apply perceptual lessons to design decisions, while as with previous editions, the book continues to offer practical guidelines that can be applied by anyone: interaction designers, graphic designers of all kinds (including web designers), data miners, and financial analysts.
Key Features
- Includes the latest research findings in visualization and perception
- A new chapter on designing for perception to help bridge the gap between specific perception-based guidelines and common design decisions
- Packed with over 400 informative full color illustrations, which are key to understanding of the subject
Readership
Upper level undergraduate and graduate students taking data visualization courses in computer science, computer engineering, and physics departments; professionals in user interface/user interaction designer; computer graphics, research scientists and engineers; data miners; and managers faced with information-intensive challenges
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128128756
About the Authors
Colin Ware Author
The author takes the "visual" in visualization very seriously. Colin Ware has advanced degrees in both computer science (MMath, Waterloo) and the psychology of perception (Ph.D., Toronto). He has published over a hundred articles in scientific and technical journals and at leading conferences, many of which relate to the use of color, texture, motion, and 3D in information visualization. In addition to his research, Professor Ware also builds useful visualization software systems. He has been involved in developing 3D interactive visualization systems for ocean mapping for over twelve years, and he directed the development of the NestedVision3D system for visualizing very large networks of information. Both of these projects led to commercial spin-offs. Professor. Ware recently moved from the University of New Brunswick in Canada to direct the Data Visualization Research Laboratory at the University of New Hampshire.
Affiliations and Expertise
Data Visualization Research Lab, University of New Hampshire, Durham, USA