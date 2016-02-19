Information Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121984502, 9781483281575

Information Theory

1st Edition

Coding Theorems for Discrete Memoryless Systems

Authors: Imre Csiszár János Körner
Editors: Z. W. Birnbaun E. Lukacs
eBook ISBN: 9781483281575
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 460
Description

Information Theory: Coding Theorems for Discrete Memoryless Systems presents mathematical models that involve independent random variables with finite range. This three-chapter text specifically describes the characteristic phenomena of information theory.

Chapter 1 deals with information measures in simple coding problems, with emphasis on some formal properties of Shannon’s information and the non-block source coding. Chapter 2 describes the properties and practical aspects of the two-terminal systems. This chapter also examines the noisy channel coding problem, the computation of channel capacity, and the arbitrarily varying channels. Chapter 3 looks into the theory and practicality of multi-terminal systems.

This book is intended primarily for graduate students and research workers in mathematics, electrical engineering, and computer science.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Basic Notations and Conventions

1. Information Measures in Simple Coding Problems

§ 1. Source Coding and Hypothesis Testing. Information Measures

§ 2. Types and Typical Sequences

§ 3. Some Formal Properties of Shannon's Information Measures

§ 4. Non-Block Source Coding

§ 5. Blowing Up Lemma: A Combinatorial Digression

2. Two-Terminal Systems

§ 1. The Noisy Channel Coding Problem

§ 2. Rate-Distortion Trade-Off in Source Coding and the Source-Channel Transmission Problem

§ 3. Computation of Channel Capacity and Δ-Distortion Rates

§4. A Covering Lemma. Error Exponent in Source Coding

§5. A Packing Lemma. On the Error Exponent in Channel Coding

§ 6. Arbitrarily Varying Channels

3. Multi-Terminal Systems

§ 1. Separate Coding of Correlated Source

§ 2. Multiple-Access Channels

§ 3. Entropy and Image Size Characterization

§ 4. Source and Channel Networks

References

Name Index

Subject Index

Index of Symbols and Abbreviations

Details

No. of pages:
460
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483281575

