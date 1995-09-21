Information Technology Standards
1st Edition
Quest for the Common Byte
Description
This book examines information technology standards and discusses what they are, what they do, how they originate, and how they evolve.
While standards are important in improving system interoperability and thereby increasing economic productivity, they are unlikely to achieve their full potential due to a variety of factors, chief of which is the politics of the standard process itself. Libicki points out that the government is not likely the best source for designing and promoting standards. He does an excellent job of breaking down many complex technical issues and presenting them in a fashion that technical people can enjoy and policy makers can understand.
Readership
Engineers, computer scientists, and people in communication technolgy with an interest in standards.
Table of Contents
Preface; What standards do: The open road; Unix; Open systems interconnection; Front-line manufacturing; Computer-aided acquisition and logistic support; The ada programming language; To the gigabaud station; ISDN: narrow and broad; A congress of libraries; So many standards, so little time; Appendix.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1995
- Published:
- 21st September 1995
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292489
About the Author
Martin Libicki
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, National Defense University