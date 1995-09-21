Information Technology Standards - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555581312, 9781483292489

Information Technology Standards

1st Edition

Quest for the Common Byte

Authors: Martin Libicki
eBook ISBN: 9781483292489
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 21st September 1995
Page Count: 432
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

This book examines information technology standards and discusses what they are, what they do, how they originate, and how they evolve.

While standards are important in improving system interoperability and thereby increasing economic productivity, they are unlikely to achieve their full potential due to a variety of factors, chief of which is the politics of the standard process itself. Libicki points out that the government is not likely the best source for designing and promoting standards. He does an excellent job of breaking down many complex technical issues and presenting them in a fashion that technical people can enjoy and policy makers can understand.

Readership

Engineers, computer scientists, and people in communication technolgy with an interest in standards.

Table of Contents

Preface; What standards do: The open road; Unix; Open systems interconnection; Front-line manufacturing; Computer-aided acquisition and logistic support; The ada programming language; To the gigabaud station; ISDN: narrow and broad; A congress of libraries; So many standards, so little time; Appendix.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483292489

About the Author

Martin Libicki

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Fellow, National Defense University

