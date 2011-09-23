Information Technology Applied to Anesthesiology, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710300, 9781455712380

Information Technology Applied to Anesthesiology, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 29-3

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin Tremper Sachin Kheterpal
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710300
eBook ISBN: 9781455712380
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd September 2011
Description

This cutting-edge issue of Anesthesiology Clinics is divided into two sections.  The first covers topics in perioperative clinical information systems (IS), including the following.  The anatomy of an anesthesia information management system; vendor and market landscape; impact of lexicons on adoption of an IS; clinical research using an IS, real-time alerts and reminders using an IS; shortcomings and challenges of IS adoption; creating a real return-on-investment for IS implementation (life after HITECH); Quality improvement using automated data sources and reporting; and opportunities and challenges of implementing an enterprise IS in the OR.  Section 2 is devoted to computers and covers the following topics.  Advanced integrated real-time clinical displays; enhancing point-of-care vigilance using computers; and computers in perioperative simulation and education.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Authors

Kevin Tremper Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert B. Sweet Professor and Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI

Sachin Kheterpal Author

