Information Technology Applied to Anesthesiology, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 29-3

This cutting-edge issue of Anesthesiology Clinics is divided into two sections. The first covers topics in perioperative clinical information systems (IS), including the following. The anatomy of an anesthesia information management system; vendor and market landscape; impact of lexicons on adoption of an IS; clinical research using an IS, real-time alerts and reminders using an IS; shortcomings and challenges of IS adoption; creating a real return-on-investment for IS implementation (life after HITECH); Quality improvement using automated data sources and reporting; and opportunities and challenges of implementing an enterprise IS in the OR. Section 2 is devoted to computers and covers the following topics. Advanced integrated real-time clinical displays; enhancing point-of-care vigilance using computers; and computers in perioperative simulation and education.