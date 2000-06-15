Information System Development in the Small Firm
1st Edition
The Use of Management Accounting
Authors: Falconer Mitchell J. Smith J. Reaid
eBook ISBN: 9780080950112
Paperback ISBN: 9781859714539
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th June 2000
Page Count: 124
Details
- No. of pages:
- 124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 15th June 2000
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080950112
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781859714539
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Falconer Mitchell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Edinburgh
J. Smith Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Central Institute for Brain Research,
J. Reaid Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.