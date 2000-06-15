Information System Development in the Small Firm - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781859714539, 9780080950112

Information System Development in the Small Firm

1st Edition

The Use of Management Accounting

Authors: Falconer Mitchell J. Smith J. Reaid
eBook ISBN: 9780080950112
Paperback ISBN: 9781859714539
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th June 2000
Page Count: 124
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
4300.00
3655.00
33.95
28.86
27.99
23.79
46.95
39.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
124
Language:
English
Copyright:
© CIMA Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
CIMA Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080950112
Paperback ISBN:
9781859714539

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Falconer Mitchell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Edinburgh

J. Smith Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Central Institute for Brain Research,

J. Reaid Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.