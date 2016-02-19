Information Symposium: Measurement and Control Techniques in Rolling covers the proceedings of the 1981 Information Symposium on Measurement and Control Techniques in Rolling, held in Luxembourg, sponsored by the Commission of the European Communities. This book is organized into five parts encompassing 25 chapters that assess the impact of research and development on steel-making technology. The opening part presents an overview of the developments in the rolling mill technology and measuring instruments. The next part discusses the requirements and advances in the reheating processes in rolling mills, with a special emphasis on the conditioning of the steel in preparation for the recrystallization and transformation process to obtain the desired mechanical properties of the product. This part also examines the non-destructive testing techniques for internal and surface defects determination in steel. The third part of this text tackles the progress made in the rolling of long products, particularly in rod, merchant bar, and medium and heavy section rolling lines. The discussion then shifts to various research programs sponsored by the European Economic Community that have made a number of practical contributions to solving problems in the field. The concluding part focuses on the condition monitoring approach to maintenance and the development of monitoring techniques. This book is of great benefit to steel researchers, designers, engineers, and manufacturers.