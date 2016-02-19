Information Symposium Measurement and Control Techniques in Rolling
1st Edition
Luxembourg, 2 and 3 September 1981
Information Symposium: Measurement and Control Techniques in Rolling covers the proceedings of the 1981 Information Symposium on Measurement and Control Techniques in Rolling, held in Luxembourg, sponsored by the Commission of the European Communities. This book is organized into five parts encompassing 25 chapters that assess the impact of research and development on steel-making technology. The opening part presents an overview of the developments in the rolling mill technology and measuring instruments. The next part discusses the requirements and advances in the reheating processes in rolling mills, with a special emphasis on the conditioning of the steel in preparation for the recrystallization and transformation process to obtain the desired mechanical properties of the product. This part also examines the non-destructive testing techniques for internal and surface defects determination in steel. The third part of this text tackles the progress made in the rolling of long products, particularly in rod, merchant bar, and medium and heavy section rolling lines. The discussion then shifts to various research programs sponsored by the European Economic Community that have made a number of practical contributions to solving problems in the field. The concluding part focuses on the condition monitoring approach to maintenance and the development of monitoring techniques. This book is of great benefit to steel researchers, designers, engineers, and manufacturers.
Table of Contents
I. General Introduction
Opening Address by the Chairman
Rolling Technology: Present State and Tendencies
Measurements and Testing in Rolling: Current State and Trends
Quality Requirements for Rolled Products
II. Reheating and Inspection of Semi-Finished Products
Chairman
Development of the Reheating Process and Its Applications in View of New Priorities
Non-Destructive Testing of Semi-Finished Products
Discussion
III Long Products
Introduction by the Chairman
The Rolling of Long Products: Development and Trends
Community Research Regarding Measurement and Tests of Long Hot-Rolled Products
Discussion
IV. Flat Products (Hot and Cold Rolled)
Introduction by the Chairman
Surface and Quality Inspection in the Rolling of Strip and Plate
Improvements in Economics and Quality in Hot Rolling of Strip and Plate: Status and Results of ECSC Funded Research Projects
Cold-Rolling Research Done with Financial Help from the European Community
Discussion
V. Maintenance
Introduction by the Chairman
Development of Plant Condition Monitoring Techniques and their Application
Discussion
VI. Final Session
Chairman
Possible Developments in Rolling Techniques in the Future
Present and Future Measurement and Testing Requirements in Rolling Mills
Closing Address
List of Participants
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 27th October 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141701