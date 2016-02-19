Information Symposium Measurement and Control Techniques in Rolling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408221573, 9781483141701

Information Symposium Measurement and Control Techniques in Rolling

1st Edition

Luxembourg, 2 and 3 September 1981

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483141701
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th October 1982
Page Count: 416
Description

Information Symposium: Measurement and Control Techniques in Rolling covers the proceedings of the 1981 Information Symposium on Measurement and Control Techniques in Rolling, held in Luxembourg, sponsored by the Commission of the European Communities. This book is organized into five parts encompassing 25 chapters that assess the impact of research and development on steel-making technology. The opening part presents an overview of the developments in the rolling mill technology and measuring instruments. The next part discusses the requirements and advances in the reheating processes in rolling mills, with a special emphasis on the conditioning of the steel in preparation for the recrystallization and transformation process to obtain the desired mechanical properties of the product. This part also examines the non-destructive testing techniques for internal and surface defects determination in steel. The third part of this text tackles the progress made in the rolling of long products, particularly in rod, merchant bar, and medium and heavy section rolling lines. The discussion then shifts to various research programs sponsored by the European Economic Community that have made a number of practical contributions to solving problems in the field. The concluding part focuses on the condition monitoring approach to maintenance and the development of monitoring techniques. This book is of great benefit to steel researchers, designers, engineers, and manufacturers.

Table of Contents


I. General Introduction

Opening Address by the Chairman

Rolling Technology: Present State and Tendencies

Measurements and Testing in Rolling: Current State and Trends

Quality Requirements for Rolled Products

II. Reheating and Inspection of Semi-Finished Products

Chairman

Development of the Reheating Process and Its Applications in View of New Priorities

Non-Destructive Testing of Semi-Finished Products

Discussion

III Long Products

Introduction by the Chairman

The Rolling of Long Products: Development and Trends

Community Research Regarding Measurement and Tests of Long Hot-Rolled Products

Discussion

IV. Flat Products (Hot and Cold Rolled)

Introduction by the Chairman

Surface and Quality Inspection in the Rolling of Strip and Plate

Improvements in Economics and Quality in Hot Rolling of Strip and Plate: Status and Results of ECSC Funded Research Projects

Cold-Rolling Research Done with Financial Help from the European Community

Discussion

V. Maintenance

Introduction by the Chairman

Development of Plant Condition Monitoring Techniques and their Application

Discussion

VI. Final Session

Chairman

Possible Developments in Rolling Techniques in the Future

Present and Future Measurement and Testing Requirements in Rolling Mills

Closing Address

List of Participants

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483141701

About the Author

Sam Stuart

