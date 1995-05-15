A global information revolution has begun. Converging communications and computing technologies are forming information superhighways, linking people and information interactively, at any time, in any place, via a combination of multimedia, digital video, sound, graphics, and text.

The challenge now is to understand the needs of people as the users of information superhighways and develop products and services that use the technological advances to positive effect. This is the first book to examine these issues. It shows that by focusing on users, a range of multimedia applications emerge which make more imaginative use of computing and bandwidth than the products of the current focus on application development, such as"video on demand."The book emphasizes the point that the information revolution will be driven by users, not the multimedia industry.

Information Superhighways is essential reading for those working in the communications, computing, and media industries, and in multimedia. It will also be of interest to students and practitioners in psychology, computing, and human-computer interaction.