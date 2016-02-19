Information Sources
Information Sources in Economics, Second Edition aims to bring together all sources of information in the field of economics into one convenient form, as well as present a picture of the international scene in the disciplines covered in the book. The text discusses the different sources of information such as the different kinds of libraries; bibliographic tools such as encyclopedias, dictionaries, directories, and almanacs; periodicals; unpublished material; and statistics sources. The book also related branches of economics such as macroeconomics, industrial, and agricultural economics, as well as their related literature. The monograph is recommended for students and practitioners in the field of economics who are in need of sources of information on economics, especially those who are engaged in studies.
Table of Contents
Contents
Series Editors' Foreword
Contributors
1 Introduction
2 Libraries and Making A Literature Search
3 Using the Economics Library
4 Reference and Bibliographic Tools
5 Periodicals
6 Unpublished Material
7 Databases and Databanks
8 British Official Publications
9 United States Government Publications
10 International Organizations' Publications
11 Statistics Sources
12 General Economics
13 History Of Economic Thought
14 Economic History
15 Economic Theory
1: Macroeconomics
2: Microeconomics
16 Econometric Theory and Method
17 Industrial Economics
18 Economic Development, Growth, and Planning
19 Labour Economics
20 Agricultural Economics
21 Monetary Economics
22 Public Sector Economics
23 International Economics
24 Social Economics
Index
- 352
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- 1st January 1984
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483102757
John Fletcher
formerly ADAS Plant Pathologist, UK