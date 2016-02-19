Information Sources - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780408114714, 9781483102757

Information Sources

2nd Edition

Economics

Editors: John Fletcher
eBook ISBN: 9781483102757
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Information Sources in Economics, Second Edition aims to bring together all sources of information in the field of economics into one convenient form, as well as present a picture of the international scene in the disciplines covered in the book. The text discusses the different sources of information such as the different kinds of libraries; bibliographic tools such as encyclopedias, dictionaries, directories, and almanacs; periodicals; unpublished material; and statistics sources. The book also related branches of economics such as macroeconomics, industrial, and agricultural economics, as well as their related literature. The monograph is recommended for students and practitioners in the field of economics who are in need of sources of information on economics, especially those who are engaged in studies.

Table of Contents


Contents

Series Editors' Foreword

Contributors

1 Introduction

2 Libraries and Making A Literature Search

3 Using the Economics Library

4 Reference and Bibliographic Tools

5 Periodicals

6 Unpublished Material

7 Databases and Databanks

8 British Official Publications

9 United States Government Publications

10 International Organizations' Publications

11 Statistics Sources

12 General Economics

13 History Of Economic Thought

14 Economic History

15 Economic Theory

1: Macroeconomics

2: Microeconomics

16 Econometric Theory and Method

17 Industrial Economics

18 Economic Development, Growth, and Planning

19 Labour Economics

20 Agricultural Economics

21 Monetary Economics

22 Public Sector Economics

23 International Economics

24 Social Economics

Index


Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483102757

About the Editor

John Fletcher

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly ADAS Plant Pathologist, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.