Information Sources in Economics, Second Edition aims to bring together all sources of information in the field of economics into one convenient form, as well as present a picture of the international scene in the disciplines covered in the book. The text discusses the different sources of information such as the different kinds of libraries; bibliographic tools such as encyclopedias, dictionaries, directories, and almanacs; periodicals; unpublished material; and statistics sources. The book also related branches of economics such as macroeconomics, industrial, and agricultural economics, as well as their related literature. The monograph is recommended for students and practitioners in the field of economics who are in need of sources of information on economics, especially those who are engaged in studies.