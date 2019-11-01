Information Sources for Biomedical Engineering and Medical Informatics
1st Edition
Description
Information Sources for Biomedical Engineering and Medical Informatics presents the skills biomedical engineering researchers require in order to search for, retrieve and assess relevant data and information in their field. The title provides solutions relating to documents, technical standards, dedicated institutions, specialized vocabularies, ontologies and terminologies. Finally, the book gives the techniques and tools required to identify and assess useful information resources in a complex scientific information ecosystem, including how to use advanced scientometric techniques.
Key Features
- Provides information resources for biomedical engineering and medical informatics
- Offers the practical knowledge needed to search for, and assess, data sources in biomedical engineering and medical informatics
- Covers specialized vocabularies, ontologies and terminologies
- Introduces relevant information retrieval techniques and documentary languages
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students in biomedical engineering, medical informatics, medical imaging, biomedicine, and aligned disciplines; specialist information professionals working in health; information technology and R&D centers within health and medical science institutions; professionals working on information management solutions within health
Table of Contents
1. A quick introduction to biomedical engineering and medical informatics
2. Information resources. Typology
3. Reference works for biomedical engineering
4. Scientific and technical journals and document databases
5. Data sets, open repositories and Open Science
6. Patents and Standards
7. Other medical databases
8. Professional associations and institutions
9. Organizing knowledge in biomedical engineering: terminologies, ontologies and vocabularies
10. Assessment of information resources: qualitative and quantitative techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128183410
About the Author
Ricardo Eito-Brun
Ricardo Eito-Brun is an Associate Professor at Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Spain, where he teaches different subjects related to digital publishing, knowledge organization and information management. Ricardo holds a master degree in Software Engineering from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid and in Documentation and Information Science from University of Granada (Spain) and a doctoral degree from University of Zaragoza (Spain) on the application of distributed collaboration environments and Semantic Web techniques for the description and classification of archival materials. He has been responsible for several large scale content management and web-based publishing projects for companies and public institutions. He is the author of four books on mark-up languages and XML and numerous articles and conference papers in the field of information management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Spain