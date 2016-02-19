Information Resources in Toxicology
5th Edition
Volume 2: The Global Arena
Description
This new fifth edition of Information Resources in Toxicology offers a consolidated entry portal for the study, research and practice of toxicology. An extensive update and revision of the previous edition published 10 years ago, it continues a tradition established in 1982 with the original volume in systematically itemizing, reviewing, and summarizing the current informatics infrastructure of toxicology. This book represents a unique, wide-ranging, curated, international, annotated bibliography and directory of major resources in toxicology and allied fields such as environmental and occupational health, chemical safety, and risk assessment. The editors and authors are among the leaders of the profession sharing their cumulative wisdom in toxicology’s sub-disciplines. This edition keeps pace with the digital world in directing and linking readers to relevant websites and other online tools. Several chapters focus on the role played by computer technology in facilitating access to toxicology information.
Key Features
- The most comprehensive compendium of print, digital, and organizational resources in the toxicological sciences
- In 2 volumes, over 120 chapters contributed by experts and leaders in their respective sub-disciplines within toxicology
- Highlights resources both by topic and format
- Contains chapters representing more than 40 countries authored by renowned toxicologists of those countries
- Newly updated with all relevant key references and Web links
- Includes concise narratives about toxicologic sub-disciplines and valuable appendices such as the IUPAC Glossary of Terms in Toxicology
Readership
Toxicologists, pharmacologists, drug companies, toxicology testing labs, poison control centers, physicians, legal and regulatory professions (EPA, government), and chemists
Table of Contents
1. Overview of International Activities
2. European Union
3. Argentina
4. Australia
5. Brazil
6. Canada
7. Chile
8. China
9. Czech Republic
10. Denmark
11. Ecuador
12. Finland
13. France
14. Germany
15. Greece
16. India
17. Iran
18. Israel
19. Italy
20. Japan
21. Kenya
22. Malaysia
23. Mexico
24. The Netherlands
25. New Zealand
26. Norway
27. Peru
28. Poland
28. Portugal
30. Russia
31. Saudi Arabia
32. Serbia
33. Singapore
34. South Africa
35. South Korea
36. Spain
37. Sweden
38. Switzerland
39. Taiwan
40. Turkey
41. United Kingdom
42. Uruguay
43. Venezuela
Appendix
I: Glossary
II: Quotes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128216118
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128216125
About the Editor-in-Chief
Philip Wexler
Philip Wexler retired from the National Library of Medicine (NLM) after a long and eminent federal career in its Toxicology and Environmental Health Information Program. While there, he participated in and led intra- and inter-agency teams in the development, enhancement, and maintenance of a broad array of toxicology databases, taking advantage of continuously evolving information technologies. He collaborated on the development of the World Library of Toxicology, the ToxLearn educational tutorial, the Toxicology History Room, and the Toxicology History Association. Mr. Wexler served as Editor-in-Chief for all five editions of Information Resources in Toxicology and served in the same role for editions 1-3 of the Encyclopedia of Toxicology, and the ongoing monographic series, History of Toxicology and Environmental Health, all Elsevier publications. A 4th edition of the Encyclopedia is being planned. In addition, he is co-editor of the book, Chemicals, Environment, Health: A Global Management Perspective and the journal, Global Security: Health Science and Policy, both published by Taylor and Francis. He has authored numerous technical journal articles related to toxicology informatics, education, communications, and history, and chaired sessions, lectured and taught widely on these subjects throughout the globe. Mr. Wexler has been a strong advocate of toxicology public outreach and has organized events at various venues to enhance the public's understanding of the role of toxicology in society and people's lives. He is a trustee of the Toxicology Education Foundation and past chair of the Society of Toxicology's World Wide Web Advisory Team. He is a recipient of the NLM Regents Award for Scholarly or Technical Achievement, the Society of Technical Communications's Distinguished Technical Communication Award, and the Society of Toxicology's Public Communications Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired, National Library of Medicine (NLM), Bethesda, MD, USA
About the Editor
Steve Gilbert
Steven G. Gilbert, PhD, DABT, Director and Founder of the Institute of Neurotoxicology and Neurological Disorders (INND), has a Ph.D. in toxicology and is a Diplomat of American Board of Toxicology. He is an Affiliate Professor in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, University of Washington. Dr. Gilbert’s research has focused on neurobehavioral effects of low-level exposure to lead and mercury on the developing nervous system. His book, A Small Dose of Toxicology- The Health Effects of Common Chemicals was published in 2004 and the 2nd edition is available for free as an E-book (www.asmalldoseoftoxicology.org). The book was recently translated and published in Chinese and has been translated into Arabic, German, and Spanish. He started the wiki based web site Toxipedia (www.toxipedia.org) which includes a suite of sites that put scientific information in the context of history, society, and culture (temporily offline) (sgilbert@innd.org).
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Founder, Institute of Neurotoxicology and Neurological Disorders (INND)
Asish Mohapatra
Mr. Asish Mohapatra is a toxicologist and a health risk assessment specialist with twelve years professional work experience in environmental public health science, toxicology, health risk assessment and environmental management. He has post graduate and pre-doctoral degrees in Life Sciences (toxicogenomics, pollution ecology and toxicology) and Environmental Sciences (industrial toxicology and hemato-toxicology) respectively. He has completed courses leading to certificates in risk analysis and toxicology from Harvard School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School. He has extensively reviewed and analyzed environmental and toxicological data for numerous human health risk assessments. He has peer reviewed numerous health risk assessment projects and several environmental impact assessment projects related to air, soil and groundwater and biotic effects issues around residential, commercial and industrial contaminated sites. Additionally, he has conducted critical reviews of air toxicology, indoor and outdoor air quality dynamics and issues related to climate change and health risks from everyday exposure to emerging physical, chemical, biological and psychosocial stressors. He has conducted uncertainty analysis, quantitative vapour intrusion modelling, and toxicological evaluations of petroleum and chlorinated and poly aromatic hydrocarbons. He is an associate editor of the fourt edition of "Information Resources in Toxicology". He has been evaluating emerging online tools and technologies (e.g., semantic web informatics) and how to use them to effectively analyze, interprete, disseminate and share toxicological and health risk assessment data to a global audience under public health risk assessment frameworks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Safe Environments Directorate (SED), Healthy Environments and Consumer Safety (HECS), Health Canada, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Sol Bobst
Dr. Sol Bobst, PhD, DABT has participated in several risk assessment reviews. He is a ten year member of the Society of Toxicology and the past president of the Ethical, Legal, and Social Issues specialty section. He graduated Magna Cum Laude, University Honors with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry from Drake University in Des Moines, IA. His Doctoral degree is from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Texas, and he holds a board certification from the American Board of Toxicology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sr Regulatore Compliance and Toxicology Advisor, ToxSci Advisors
Antoinette Hayes
Antoinette Hayes is a preclinical drug safety toxicologist at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. She has an expertise in discovery toxicology (small molecules, biologics, siRNA) and risk assessment/mitigation for early research targets. She's an avid science historian and has authored several book chapters on the history of toxicology and is a founding member of the Toxicology History Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Preclinical Drug Safety Toxicologist, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, USA
Sara Humes
Sara T. Humes recently graduated from the University of Florida with her PhD in Public Health, One Health concentration. Her dissertation research focused on emerging contaminants and novel mechanisms of toxicity, specifically the impact of carbon nanomaterial exposure on the host immune response and the role of protein adduct formation in the development of cumulative neurotoxicity after exposure to electrophilic chemicals. She has contributed to several articles and book chapters related to the nanotoxicology work, with plans for additional publications in the next year. Sara is a student member of both the Society of Toxicology (SOT) and the Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (SETAC) and is a trustee for the Toxicology Education Foundation. She has also received the Outstanding Student Research Award in the University of Florida Department of Environmental and Global Health, the Delores A. Auzenne Dissertation Award from the Office of Graduate Diversity Initiatives at the University of Florida, and the Student Travel Award from the SOT Occupational and Public Health Specialty Section. At the time of publishing, she is looking forward to beginning her career in the fields of toxicology and public health.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Environmental and Human Toxicology, University of Florida, FL, USA