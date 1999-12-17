Information Resources in Toxicology

History: - K.D. Watson, P. Wexler, and J. Everitt. Highlights in the History of Toxicology. Selected References in the History of Toxicology. A Historical Perspective of Toxicology Information Systems.

Books and Special Documents: - G.L. Kennedy, Jr., P. Wexler, N.S. Selzer, and L.A. Malley. General Texts. Analytical Toxicology. Animals in Research. Biomonitoring/Biomarkers. Biotechnology. Biotoxins. Cancer. Chemical Compendia. Chemical--Cosmetics and Other Consumer. Products. Chemical--Drugs. Chemical--Dust and Fibers. Chemical--Metals. Chemicals--Pesticides Chemicals--Solvents. Chemical--Selected Chemicals. Clinical Toxicology. Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology. Environmental Toxicology--General. Environmental Toxicology-- Aquatic. Environmental Toxicology--Atmospheric. Environmental Toxicology--Hazardous Waste. Environmental Toxicology--Terrestrial. Environmental Toxicology--Wildlife. Epidemiology. Food and Nutrition. Forensic. Genetic Toxicology. Molecular, Cellular, and Biochemical Toxicology. Noise. Occupational Health. Pathology. Pharmacokinetics and Metabolism. Radiation. Regulatory Toxicology. Risk Assessment. Target Sites--General. Target Sites--Cardiovascular. Target Sites--Endocrine. Target Sites--Gastrointestinal. Target Sites--Hematopoietic. Target Sites--Immune. Target Sites--Kidney. Target Sites--Liver. Target Sites-- Nervous System. Target Sites--Respiratory. Target Sites--Sensory. Target Sites--Skin. Testing Methods and Toxicity Assessment (Including Alternatives). Veterinary Toxicology. Miscellaneous.

Journals: - P. Wexler. Journal Listings. Additional Journals Carrying Relevant Articles.

Newsletters: - P.J. Hakkinen and F.W. Stoss. Introduction. General Newsletter Publications and Internet Sites. On-Line Sources of Full-Text Coverage. Listing of Newsletters.

General Interest and Popular Works: - F. W. Stoss. Compendia. General Interest and Popular Works.

Internet and Other Digital Resources: - P. Wexler, P.J. Hakkinen, and F.W. Stoss. Web Sites. Browsers. Search Tools. Mailing Lists. Newsgroups. Electronic Bulletin Board Systems (BBSs). Computer Databases. U.S. EPA Software and Applications for Hazardous and Toxic Materials. Databases and Software Afterword.

Print Bibliographic Resources: - L.M. Poore.

Technical Reports and Government Documents: - F.W. Stoss. Federal Government Technical Reports. State and Local Government Technical Reports. Industry-Sponsored Technical Report Literature. Examples of Toxicology Technical Reports. Other Government Documents.

Publishers: - L.M. Poore and T.L.B. Wilson.

Audiovisuals and Non-print Media Resources: - F.W. Stoss and K. Deck. Audiovisual Resources Titles. Audiovisual Materials--Procedures and Distributors.

Toxicology Data and Information Management: - F.W. Stoss and P. Wexler. Periodicals. Databases. Bibliography.

Overview of U.S. Chemical and Environmental Control Laws and Regulations and Helpful Information Sources: - M. Bandurraga. Tracking Publications. Training Courses.

Regulation of Chemicals in the United States: - M. Bandurraga. The U.S. Regulatory Process. Public Access to Data and the U.S. Regulatory Process. Regulatory Authorities for U.S. Chemical Control. Positive List Approach. Registration Process to Add Chemicals to the List Notification Process. History of Federal Chemical Control Laws and Agencies. Impacts on Toxicologists of U.S. Laws and Regulations. Current U.S. Chemical Regulatory Issues.

Resources for Hazard Communication Compliance: - D. Marsick and P. Dsida. MSDS Collections. MSDS References. MSDS Construction. MSDS Consultants. International Harmonization. Electronic Data Banks. Detailed Addresses.

Organizations: - P.J. Hakkinen, F.W. Stoss, B. Behrendt, and P. Wexler. Directories for Locating State, County, and Local Sources. How to Find Additional Organizations. Listing of Organizations. Special Groups.

Education: Introduction. Resource Guide to Careers in Toxicology (Prepared by the SOT). Graduate Programs in Environmental Chemistry, Environmental Engineering, and Environmental Toxicology (Prepared by the SETAC).

Grants and Other Funding Opportunities: -

F.W. Stoss and P. Wexler. Reference Books. Online Searchable Databases. Selected Internet Resources. Electronic Journals and Newsletters. Web Sites and/or E-mail Addresses. Endnote.

Toxicology Testing Methods and Laboratories: - P.J.Hakkinen. In Vitro and Other Toxicology Testing Methods and Teaching Aids: Sources of Information. Toxicology Testing Laboratories. Environmental Testing Laboratories. Poison Centers Certified. American Association of Poison Control Centers.

Assessment of Physical Hazards: - P.J. Hakkinen Organizations and Internet Locations. Bibliography of Guidance and Research Publications Related to Physical Hazards.

Patents: Toxicological Information Resource: - R.O. Beauchamp, Jr.. Sources of Patent Information. Summary.

Overview of International Activities: - C.E. Cowan-Ellsberry, M.J. Irwin, and C.C. Lally. Historic Drivers for Toxicology and Toxicology Information Dissemination. Roles of International Organizations. International Assessment of Chemical Risks. Classification and Labeling. Information Exchange. Risk Reduction Programs. Strengthening National Capabilities. Prevention of Illegal Traffic. Future Directions.

International Register of Potentially Toxic Chemicals: North America. Latin America and the Caribbean. Europe. West Asia. Asia and the Pacific. Africa.

Member Societies of the International Union of Toxicology (IUTOX): International Union of Toxicology.

Countries: Canada: E.M.K. Lui, C.A.M. Suzuki, and J.R. Bend. China: S. Li and D.Y. Zhu. Egypt: L.A.M. Abd El-Megid and E.-S.M. Salem. Finland: H. Komulainen. France: J. Descotes. Germany: R. Kahl and H. Desel. India: S. Sharma, S.N. Agarwal, and P.K. Seth. Italy: P. Preziosi, A. Dracos, and I. Marcello. Japan: T. Satoh. The Netherlands: G.J. Mulder. Norway: R. Wiger and E. Dybing. Russia: B.A. Kurlyandski and K.K. Sidorov. Spain: M. Repetto. Sweden: E.M. and G. Heurgren. Taiwan: J.-K. Lin. United Kingdom: C. Steed and C. Hartley. Uruguay: M. Burger.

Appendices: Glossary of Terms Used in Toxicology (IUPAC Recommendations 1993). Career Opportunities in Toxicology. Toxicological information system from SciVision, TOXSYS.