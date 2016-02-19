Information Processing Underlying Gaze Control

Table of Contents



Preface

Section I: Morphology and Physiology of Extraocular Motor Nuclei

1. The Anatomy of the Vestibulo-Ocular System in Lampreys

2. Excitatory Amino Acid Receptors and Synaptic Transmission in Rat Extraocular Motoneurons

3. Effects of the APV Injection into the Abducens and the Prepositus Hypoglossi Nuclei on the Generation of Eye Position Signal

4. Lateral Rectus Muscle Paralysis Induced by Botulinum Toxin: Effects on Abducens Motoneuron Discharge Characteristics

5. Differential Response of Abducens Intemuclear Neurons to Selective Target Removal and Electrolytic Lesion in Adult Cats

Section II: Anatomo-Functional Organization of the Saccadic System

6. Compensation for Perturbations of Gaze and Role of Vestibular Signals in Gaze Control

7. On the 3-Dimensional Rapid Eye Movement Generator in the Monkey

8. Changes of Listing's Plane under Physiological and Pathological Conditions

9. On the Role of Goldfish Optic Tectum in the Generation of Eye Movements

10. Collicular Control of Saccades by the Prepositus Feedback Loop

11. Saccadic Reaction times to Fully Predictive and Random Visual Targets during Gap and Non-Gap Paradigms

12. Positron Emission Tomographic Studies of Saccadic Eye Movements in Healthy Humans

13. A Neural Computation: Spatial to Temporal Transformation

14. Nonlinearities in the Saccadic System and Efferent Feedback to the Collicular Motor Map

Section III: Vestibular and Otolithic Systems

15. Neuroactive Amino Acids in Vestibular Afferents

16. Pharmacological Properties of Medial Vestibular Neurones in the Guinea-Pig: An In Vitro Study

17. Type I Second-Order Medial Vestibular Neurons in the Head-Fixed Guinea-Pig during Alertness and following Adaptation

18. Input Patterns from Six Semicircular Canals to Neck Motoneurons of the Multifidus and the Semispinalis Muscle Groups

19. Inhibitory Vertical Canal Inputs Mediated by Spinal Commissural Neurons to Contralateral Neck Motoneurons

20. Vestibular and Spinal Plasticity after Hemilabyrinthectomy in the Frog

21. Does Unilateral Vestibular Deafferentation Affect Listing's Plane?

22. The Vestibulo-Ocular Reflex and Optical Flow

Section IV: Optokinetic and Smooth Pursuit Systems

23. Segregation of Retinal and Visual Cortex Projections to the Pretectum, an Ultrastructural Tracing Study in Pigmented Rats

24. A Cortico-Ponto-Cerebellar Pathway for Smooth-Pursuit Eye Movements

25. Stimulus Specificity in the Primate Optokinetic System

26. When the Two Eyes See Patterns of Unequal Size They Produce Saccades of Unequal Amplitude

27. Similar Changes in the Latency of Pursuit and Saccadic Eye Movements Observed with the "Gap Paradigm"

28. A Model of Predictive Processes in Oculomotor Control Based on Experimental Results in Humans

Section V: Other Sensory Systems Involved in the Control of the Oculomotor Function

29. Anatomical Arguments for a Functional Participation of the Trigeminal System in the Control of Head-Neck Posture

30. Are Extraocular Afferent Signals Involved in Eye-Head Coupling Processes?

31. Extraocular Muscle Afferent Signals and the Vestibulo-Ocular Reflex

32. Conjugate and Disconjugate Contributions to Bifoveal Fixations Studied from a 3D Perspective

33. Auditory-Evoked Saccades in Two Dimensions: Dynamical Characteristics, Influence of Eye Position and Sound Source Spectrum

Section VI: Role of Cerebellum in the Genesis and Control of Eye Movements

34. Vestibular and Cerebellar Connections Subserving Eye Movements

35. The Cholinergic Mechanism in the Information Processing Underlying Gaze Control: Ultrastructure of Nicotinic and Muscarinic Receptor Protein in the Rabbit Flocculus

36. First Steps in an Electrophysiological "Input-Output" Approach of the Horizontal Operational Unit of the Flocculus

37. Discharge Patterns of Cerebellar Nuclear Neurons Related to Eye and Head Movements in the Alert Cat

38. Variability of Climbing Fiber Effects on Deep Cerebellar Nuclei Neurons in the Alert Behaving Cat

39. The Role of the Oculomotor Vermis and the Fastigial Nucleus in Saccade and Smooth Pursuit Performance

40. Vestibulo-Ocular Control by the Cerebellar Nodulo-Uvular Lobules

Section VII: Coordination of Eye, Head and Body Movements

41. Biomechanics, Movement Strategies and the Evolution of the Head-Neck System in Mammals

42. Strategies for Simultaneous Image Stabilization and Gaze Orientation in Different Vertebrates

43. Models of the Multisensory Control of Gaze: The Role of the Superior Colliculus

44. Coding Spatial Information through Retinal and Labyrinthine Signals

Author Index

Subject Index

