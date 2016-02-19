Information Processing Underlying Gaze Control
1st Edition
Information Processing Underlying Gaze Control covers the proceedings of the Satellite Workshop to the 16th European Neuroscience Association. The book presents materials concerning the computational properties of neuronal circuits underlying gaze control. The book contains 44 papers, which are organized into seven sections. The first section deals with the morphology and physiology of extraocular motor nuclei. Section II tackles the anatomo-functional organization of the saccadic system, and Section III covers the vestibular and otolithic systems. Section IV discusses the optokinetic and smooth pursuit systems, while Section V talks about other sensory systems involved in the control of oculomotor function. Section VI covers the role of cerebellum in the genesis and control of eye movements, and Section VII tackles the coordination of eye, head, and body movements. The text will be of great use to researchers who have an interest in gaze control.
Preface
Section I: Morphology and Physiology of Extraocular Motor Nuclei
1. The Anatomy of the Vestibulo-Ocular System in Lampreys
2. Excitatory Amino Acid Receptors and Synaptic Transmission in Rat Extraocular Motoneurons
3. Effects of the APV Injection into the Abducens and the Prepositus Hypoglossi Nuclei on the Generation of Eye Position Signal
4. Lateral Rectus Muscle Paralysis Induced by Botulinum Toxin: Effects on Abducens Motoneuron Discharge Characteristics
5. Differential Response of Abducens Intemuclear Neurons to Selective Target Removal and Electrolytic Lesion in Adult Cats
Section II: Anatomo-Functional Organization of the Saccadic System
6. Compensation for Perturbations of Gaze and Role of Vestibular Signals in Gaze Control
7. On the 3-Dimensional Rapid Eye Movement Generator in the Monkey
8. Changes of Listing's Plane under Physiological and Pathological Conditions
9. On the Role of Goldfish Optic Tectum in the Generation of Eye Movements
10. Collicular Control of Saccades by the Prepositus Feedback Loop
11. Saccadic Reaction times to Fully Predictive and Random Visual Targets during Gap and Non-Gap Paradigms
12. Positron Emission Tomographic Studies of Saccadic Eye Movements in Healthy Humans
13. A Neural Computation: Spatial to Temporal Transformation
14. Nonlinearities in the Saccadic System and Efferent Feedback to the Collicular Motor Map
Section III: Vestibular and Otolithic Systems
15. Neuroactive Amino Acids in Vestibular Afferents
16. Pharmacological Properties of Medial Vestibular Neurones in the Guinea-Pig: An In Vitro Study
17. Type I Second-Order Medial Vestibular Neurons in the Head-Fixed Guinea-Pig during Alertness and following Adaptation
18. Input Patterns from Six Semicircular Canals to Neck Motoneurons of the Multifidus and the Semispinalis Muscle Groups
19. Inhibitory Vertical Canal Inputs Mediated by Spinal Commissural Neurons to Contralateral Neck Motoneurons
20. Vestibular and Spinal Plasticity after Hemilabyrinthectomy in the Frog
21. Does Unilateral Vestibular Deafferentation Affect Listing's Plane?
22. The Vestibulo-Ocular Reflex and Optical Flow
Section IV: Optokinetic and Smooth Pursuit Systems
23. Segregation of Retinal and Visual Cortex Projections to the Pretectum, an Ultrastructural Tracing Study in Pigmented Rats
24. A Cortico-Ponto-Cerebellar Pathway for Smooth-Pursuit Eye Movements
25. Stimulus Specificity in the Primate Optokinetic System
26. When the Two Eyes See Patterns of Unequal Size They Produce Saccades of Unequal Amplitude
27. Similar Changes in the Latency of Pursuit and Saccadic Eye Movements Observed with the "Gap Paradigm"
28. A Model of Predictive Processes in Oculomotor Control Based on Experimental Results in Humans
Section V: Other Sensory Systems Involved in the Control of the Oculomotor Function
29. Anatomical Arguments for a Functional Participation of the Trigeminal System in the Control of Head-Neck Posture
30. Are Extraocular Afferent Signals Involved in Eye-Head Coupling Processes?
31. Extraocular Muscle Afferent Signals and the Vestibulo-Ocular Reflex
32. Conjugate and Disconjugate Contributions to Bifoveal Fixations Studied from a 3D Perspective
33. Auditory-Evoked Saccades in Two Dimensions: Dynamical Characteristics, Influence of Eye Position and Sound Source Spectrum
Section VI: Role of Cerebellum in the Genesis and Control of Eye Movements
34. Vestibular and Cerebellar Connections Subserving Eye Movements
35. The Cholinergic Mechanism in the Information Processing Underlying Gaze Control: Ultrastructure of Nicotinic and Muscarinic Receptor Protein in the Rabbit Flocculus
36. First Steps in an Electrophysiological "Input-Output" Approach of the Horizontal Operational Unit of the Flocculus
37. Discharge Patterns of Cerebellar Nuclear Neurons Related to Eye and Head Movements in the Alert Cat
38. Variability of Climbing Fiber Effects on Deep Cerebellar Nuclei Neurons in the Alert Behaving Cat
39. The Role of the Oculomotor Vermis and the Fastigial Nucleus in Saccade and Smooth Pursuit Performance
40. Vestibulo-Ocular Control by the Cerebellar Nodulo-Uvular Lobules
Section VII: Coordination of Eye, Head and Body Movements
41. Biomechanics, Movement Strategies and the Evolution of the Head-Neck System in Mammals
42. Strategies for Simultaneous Image Stabilization and Gaze Orientation in Different Vertebrates
43. Models of the Multisensory Control of Gaze: The Role of the Superior Colliculus
44. Coding Spatial Information through Retinal and Labyrinthine Signals
