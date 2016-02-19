Information Processing in Motor Control and Learning
1st Edition
Editors: George E. Stelmach
eBook ISBN: 9781483268521
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1978
Page Count: 328
Description
Information Processing in Motor Control and Learning provides the theoretical ideas and experimental findings in the field of motor behavior research. The text presents a balanced combination of theory and empirical data. Chapters discuss several theoretical issues surrounding skill acquisition; motor programming; and the nature and significance of preparation, rapid movement sequences, attentional demands, and sensorimotor integration in voluntary movements. The book will be interesting to psychologists, neurophysiologists, and graduate students in related fields.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of contributors
Preface
1 Skill Acquisition: An Event Approach with Special Reference to Searching for the Optimum of a Function of Several Variables
I. Introduction
II. Motor Tasks, Acquisition Processes, and Actors: A General Orientation
III. Defining the Domain of Skill Acquisition for a Theorist
IV. On Converting Biokinematic Free Variables into a Controllable System
Reference Notes
References
2 Some Issues on Action Plans
I. Introduction
II. Actions and Movements
III. Plans for Action
IV. How Detailed Is an Action Plan?
V. How Conscious Is an Action Plan?
VI. Development of an Action Plan
References
3 Task Factors That Influence Selection and Preparation for Voluntary Movements
I. Introduction
II. Discrete Movement Paradigms
III. Relationship between Initiation and Execution Stages
IV. Factors That Influence Programming Time
V. Concluding Remarks
Reference Notes
References
4 The Components of an Information Processing Theory of Skilled Performance Based on an Optimal Control Perspective
I. Introduction
II. Environmental Description
III. Model Description
IV. Issues That May Be Addressed by the Model
V. A Possible Experiment
VI. Summary
References
5 Conscious Mechanisms in Movement
I. Introduction
II. Empirical Basis
III. Theoretical Accounts
IV. Predictions and Conclusions
Reference Notes
References
6 The Latency and Duration of Rapid Movement Sequences: Comparisons of Speech and Typewriting
I. Introduction
II. Experiments on Speech
III. Hypothesis about the Latency Effect
IV. Elaboration of the Sequence-Preparation Hypothesis
V. Analysis of the Duration Function
VI. An Experiment on Typewriting
VII. Summary of Findings and a Tentative Model for the Latency and Duration of Rapid Movement Sequences
Reference Notes
References
7 Response Timing in Handwriting
I. Introduction
II. Quantitative Variability in Handwriting
III. Discrete Nature of Force Application in Handwriting Movements
IV. Time Scaling as a Determinant of Handwriting Size
V. Timing of Successive Movements in Single-Letter Production
VI. Conclusion
VII. Appendix: Biochemical Considerations in Handwriting
Reference Notes
References
8 Sensorimotor Integration during Motor Programming
I. Introduction
II. Sensorimotor Integration at the Spinal Cord
III. Sensorimotor Integration and the Cerebellum
IV. Sensorimotor Integration and the Primary Somatic Motor Area
V. Concluding Remarks
References
9 Sources of Inaccuracy in Rapid Movement
I. Introduction
II. Fitts' Law
III. Theories That Account for Fitts' Law
IV. An Alternative View: Movement Output Variability
V. Empirical Support for the Model
VI. Strengths, Limitations, and Future Directions
Reference Notes
References
10 Testing Tapping Time-Sharing: Attention Demands of Movement Amplitude and Target Width
I. Introduction
II. Aiming and Motor Control
III. Aiming and Information Processing: Attention Demands of Movement
IV. Previous Research concerning Tapping Time-Sharing
V. Attention Demands of Movement Amplitude and Target Width
VI. Conclusions
Reference Notes
References
11 Theoretical Issues for Knowledge of Results
I. Introduction
II. Thorndike and His Ideas
III. The Thorndike Legacies
References
12 Perceptual Organization in Motor Learning
I. Introduction
II. Definitions of Organization
III. The Role of Organization
IV. History of Organizational Research
V. Measurement of Organization
VI. Experimenter-Presented and Subject-Discovered Organization
VII. Research in Motor Learning Relevant to Perceptual-Motor Organization
VIII. Perceptual Organization: Experimenter-Presented and Subject-Discovered Organization
IX. Summary and Future Directions
Reference Notes
References
13 The Role of Eye and Head Positions in Slow Movement Execution
I. Introduction
II. Evidence That Slow Movement Execution Relies More on Perceptual Processes Than on Effector Processes
III. Experimental Support for the Role of Eye and Head Positions
IV. Implications of the Experimental Evidence for Head and Eye Orientation
Reference Notes
References
14 Hemispheric Lateralization and Orientation in Compensatory and Voluntary Movement
I. Introduction
II. A Kinesthetic Stimulus-Response Paradigm
III. Components of a Kinesthetic Stimulus-Response in the Stimulus Limb
IV. Bilateral Response in a Unilateral Kinesthetic Stimulus
V. Application of Hemisphere Models to the Bilateral Response Paradigm
Reference Notes
References
Index
About the Editor
George E. Stelmach
