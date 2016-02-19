Information Processing in Children is a collection of papers from the Seventh Annual Series of Symposia in the Area of Cognition. This collection discusses developmental data that are important to a complete theory of human information process and describes information-processing technologies used in developmental function studies. One paper reviews the developments in information processing in children that includes descriptions of the sensory system, intermodal connections, short- and long-term memory. Several papers also discuss developments in the basic mechanisms, such as those relating to perceptual phenomena, equivalence systems, and memory strategies. Several papers then deal with psychological considerations in building a model to cognitive development and learning. An example pertains to information processing tendencies in empirical studies and theoretical implications for cognitive learning abilities. One paper then discusses computer simulation, while another reviews papers written by Cellerier, as well as by Klahr and Wallace, which tackle the role of simulation in developmental research. This compendium can prove helpful for child psychologists, counselors, pediatricians, and child educators and teachers.

Part I Overview

Chapter 1. On the Development of the Processor

The Sensory System

Short-Term Memory

Long-Term Memory

Intermodal Connections

Attention

Strategies and Programs

The Nature of Explanation

Explanation by Synthesis

Conclusion

Part II Basic mechanisms

Chapter 2. Perceptual Development: A Progress Report

Stimulus Determinants of Type I Phenomena

Classification of Illusion Phenomena

Cognition and Type II Phenomena

Chapter 3. The Development of Equivalence Systems

Reply to Simon

Chapter 4. Strategies for Remembering

Selective Attention and Memory

Mediation and Memory

Conclusions and Implications

Reply to Simon

Part III Building a Model-Psychological Considerations

Chapter 5. Rules and Repertoires, Rituals and Tricks of the Trade: Social and Informational Aspects to Cognitive and Representational Development

Representational Tasks-Finding Equivalents

Favored Properties and Signs

Grounds for Such Labels as "Right" or "Excess"

Representational Tasks: Lawfulness in the Equivalents Children Produce

The General Course of Cognitive Development

Chapter 6A. Information Processing Tendencies in Recent Experiments in Cognitive Learning—Empirical Studies

Chapter 6B. Information Processing Tendencies in Recent Experiments in Cognitive Learning—Theoretical Implications

Chapter 7. A Note on Process-Structure Distinctions in Developmental Psychology

The Material-Activity Distinction

Program-Data Distinction

The Interpreter-Language Distinction

The Grammar-Recognizer Distinction

Competence-Performance Distinction

Process and Structure in Development

Conclusion

Part IV Computer Simulation

Chapter 8. Class Inclusion Processes

Theoretical Views

Empirical Studies

Causes of Failure

An Information Processing Approach

Representation

Fundamental Processes

Task Specific Routines

Production Systems for Developmental Stages

A Production System for "More"

Quantification Operators

Counting

Interpretation of CI Procedures

Effects of Training Procedures

Transition

Part V Final Comment

Chapter 9. The Child's Conception of the Experimenter

To Simulate or Not to Simulate?

Counting and Ordering

Language and Social Convention

Chapter 10. Reply to Hayes: On the Value of Theoretical Precision

