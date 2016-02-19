Information Processing in Children
1st Edition
The Seventh of an Annual Series of Symposia in the Area of Cognition under the Sponsorship of Carnegie-Mellon University
Information Processing in Children is a collection of papers from the Seventh Annual Series of Symposia in the Area of Cognition. This collection discusses developmental data that are important to a complete theory of human information process and describes information-processing technologies used in developmental function studies. One paper reviews the developments in information processing in children that includes descriptions of the sensory system, intermodal connections, short- and long-term memory. Several papers also discuss developments in the basic mechanisms, such as those relating to perceptual phenomena, equivalence systems, and memory strategies. Several papers then deal with psychological considerations in building a model to cognitive development and learning. An example pertains to information processing tendencies in empirical studies and theoretical implications for cognitive learning abilities. One paper then discusses computer simulation, while another reviews papers written by Cellerier, as well as by Klahr and Wallace, which tackle the role of simulation in developmental research. This compendium can prove helpful for child psychologists, counselors, pediatricians, and child educators and teachers.
Part I Overview
Chapter 1. On the Development of the Processor
The Sensory System
Short-Term Memory
Long-Term Memory
Intermodal Connections
Attention
Strategies and Programs
The Nature of Explanation
Explanation by Synthesis
Conclusion
Part II Basic mechanisms
Chapter 2. Perceptual Development: A Progress Report
Stimulus Determinants of Type I Phenomena
Classification of Illusion Phenomena
Cognition and Type II Phenomena
Chapter 3. The Development of Equivalence Systems
Reply to Simon
Chapter 4. Strategies for Remembering
Selective Attention and Memory
Mediation and Memory
Conclusions and Implications
Reply to Simon
Part III Building a Model-Psychological Considerations
Chapter 5. Rules and Repertoires, Rituals and Tricks of the Trade: Social and Informational Aspects to Cognitive and Representational Development
Representational Tasks-Finding Equivalents
Favored Properties and Signs
Grounds for Such Labels as "Right" or "Excess"
Representational Tasks: Lawfulness in the Equivalents Children Produce
The General Course of Cognitive Development
Chapter 6A. Information Processing Tendencies in Recent Experiments in Cognitive Learning—Empirical Studies
Chapter 6B. Information Processing Tendencies in Recent Experiments in Cognitive Learning—Theoretical Implications
Chapter 7. A Note on Process-Structure Distinctions in Developmental Psychology
The Material-Activity Distinction
Program-Data Distinction
The Interpreter-Language Distinction
The Grammar-Recognizer Distinction
Competence-Performance Distinction
Process and Structure in Development
Conclusion
Part IV Computer Simulation
Chapter 8. Class Inclusion Processes
Theoretical Views
Empirical Studies
Causes of Failure
An Information Processing Approach
Representation
Fundamental Processes
Task Specific Routines
Production Systems for Developmental Stages
A Production System for "More"
Quantification Operators
Counting
Interpretation of CI Procedures
Effects of Training Procedures
Transition
Part V Final Comment
Chapter 9. The Child's Conception of the Experimenter
To Simulate or Not to Simulate?
Counting and Ordering
Language and Social Convention
Chapter 10. Reply to Hayes: On the Value of Theoretical Precision
