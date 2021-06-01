Information Physics

Dr. Miroslav Svitek is a full professor in Engineering Informatics at Faculty of Transportation Sciences, Czech Technical University in Prague. He has been the Dean of Faculty of Transportation Sciences, Czech Technical University. Since 2018, he has been a Visiting Professor in Smart Cities at University of Texas at El Paso, USA. The focus of his research includes complex system sciences and their practical applications to Intelligent Transport Systems, Smart Cities and Smart Regions. He is the author or co-author of more than 200 scientific papers and 10 books, including Quantum System Theory: Principles and Applications and Stochastic Processes: Estimation, Optimisation, and Analysis. He received his Ph.D. in radioelectronics at Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Czech Technical University. In 2005, he was been nominated as the extraordinary professor in applied informatics at Faculty of Natural Sciences, University of Matej Bel in Banska Bystrica, Slovak Republic. In 2008, Dr. Svítek was the first president of the Czech Smart City Cluster, and he is a member of the Engineering Academy of the Czech Republic. In 2006 – 2018, he served as President of the Association of Transport Telematics