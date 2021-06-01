Information Physics
1st Edition
Physics-Information and Quantum Analogies for Complex Systems Modeling
Information Physics: Physics-Information and Quantum Analogies for Complex Modelling presents a new theory of complex systems that uses analogy across various aspects of physics, including electronics, magnetic circuits and quantum mechanics. The book explains the quantum approach to system theory that can be understood as an extension of classical system models. The main idea is that in many complex systems there are incomplete pieces of overlapping information that must be strung together to find the most consistent model. This incomplete information can be understood as a set of non-exclusive observer results. Because they are non-exclusive, each observer registers different pictures of reality.
- Provides readers with an understanding of the analogies between very sophisticated theories of electrical circuits and currently underdeveloped information circuits, including capturing positive and negative links, as well as serial and parallel ordering of information blocks
- Integrates coverage of quantum models of complex systems using wave probabilistic functions which extend the classical probability description by phase parameters that allow researchers to model such properties as entanglement, superposition and others
- Provides readers with illustrative examples of how to use the presented theories of complex systems in specific cases such as hierarchical systems, cooperation of a team of experts, the lifecycle of the company, and the link between short and long-term memory
Academics (scientists, researchers, MSc. PhD. students) from the fields of Mathematics, Computer Science, Biology, Electrical Engineering, and Information Technology. The audience includes researchers and practitioners in any field that deals with systems sciences – modelling of complex systems, description of soft systems, systems analysis and synthesis
1. Introduction to Information Physics
1.1 Information events
1.2 Information perception
1.3 Information scenarios
1.4 Information elements
1.5 Information gate
1.6 Information mem-elements
2. Classical Physics – Information Analogies
2.1 Electrics – information analogies
2.2 Magnetic – information analogies
2.3 Information channel
2.4 Information dynamics
2.5 Knowledge cycle
3. Applicability of Information Models
3.1 Telematics
3.2 Brain adaptive resonance
3.3 Linear time invariant (LTI) system
4. Quantum Physics - Information Analogies
4.1 Quantum events
4.2 Quantum objects
4.3 Composition of quantum object
4.4 Mixture of partial quantum information
4.5 Time varying quantum objects
4.6 Quantum information coding and decoding
4.7 Two (non-) distinguished quantum subsystems
4.8 Two (non-) exclusive observers
4.9 Quantum information models
4.10 Interpretation of phase parameters
5 Features of Quantum Information
5.1 Quantization
5.2 Quantum entanglement
5.3 Quantum environment
5.4 Quantum identity
5.5 Quantum self-organization
5.6 Quantum interference
5.7 Distance between wave components
5.8 Interaction’s speed between wave components
- 232
- English
- © Academic Press 2021
- 1st June 2021
- Academic Press
- 9780323910118
Miroslav Svitek
Dr. Miroslav Svitek is a full professor in Engineering Informatics at Faculty of Transportation Sciences, Czech Technical University in Prague. He has been the Dean of Faculty of Transportation Sciences, Czech Technical University. Since 2018, he has been a Visiting Professor in Smart Cities at University of Texas at El Paso, USA. The focus of his research includes complex system sciences and their practical applications to Intelligent Transport Systems, Smart Cities and Smart Regions. He is the author or co-author of more than 200 scientific papers and 10 books, including Quantum System Theory: Principles and Applications and Stochastic Processes: Estimation, Optimisation, and Analysis. He received his Ph.D. in radioelectronics at Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Czech Technical University. In 2005, he was been nominated as the extraordinary professor in applied informatics at Faculty of Natural Sciences, University of Matej Bel in Banska Bystrica, Slovak Republic. In 2008, Dr. Svítek was the first president of the Czech Smart City Cluster, and he is a member of the Engineering Academy of the Czech Republic. In 2006 – 2018, he served as President of the Association of Transport Telematics
Professor, Czech Technical University, Prague, Czech Republic
