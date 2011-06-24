Information Literacy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346104, 9781780632650

Information Literacy

1st Edition

Infiltrating the Agenda, Challenging Minds

Authors: Geoff Walton Alison Pope
eBook ISBN: 9781780632650
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346104
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 24th June 2011
Page Count: 322
Table of Contents

List of figures and tables

Acknowledgments

About the authors

Chapter 1: Introduction

Abstract:

But who were the community of practice?

Change of key: change of outlook

Our call to arms …

Part 1: Collaboration, Curriculum and Courses

Chapter 2: Information literate pedagogy: developing a levels framework for the Open University

Abstract:

Introduction

Background

Previous work

The rationale for the IL Levels Framework

Development of the IL Levels Framework

Putting it into practice

What support might people need to use it?

How we will test it: case studies

Possible issues

Future developments

Conclusion

Chapter 3: Information literacy in the workplace and the employability agenda

Abstract:

A background of issues

Information literacy in the workplace and employability defined?

Information literacy and the skills agenda

Organisations and information

Inside the organisation

Information needs and sources used

Training issues

Examples of good practice

Chapter 4: Information literacy in the context of contemporary teaching methods in higher education

Abstract:

Introduction

Enquiry based learning and the IL perspective

Dialectic facilitation approaches: an alternative approach to IL development

A new dimension …

Conclusion

Part 2: Development, Dialogue and Design

Chapter 5: ‘Enquiring Minds’ and the role of information literacy in the design, management and assessment of student research tasks

Abstract:

Introduction

The Enquiring Minds (EM) project

IL, the teaching-research nexus and EBL

External standards: QAA

The EM People, Diversity & Work pilot

Bringing IL into the Law curriculum

From theory into practice: implementation

IL competences and ‘standards’

IL and the limitations of ‘learning outcomes’

‘Competency standards’ in Law skills assessment

Presentation, reward and ‘communication’ aspects

Competency standards for ‘communication’ and the ‘ethical’ dimension

The ‘ethical’ dimension in ‘communication’

Conclusions

Chapter 6: Are we sharing our toys in the sandpit? Issues surrounding the design, creation, reuse re-purposing of learning objects to support information skills teaching

Abstract:

Introduction

Literature review

Design of RLOs for information skills

Sharing your content

Conclusion

Appendix Reuse logbook

Chapter 7: Spielberg your way to information literacy: producing educational movies and videos

Abstract:

Introduction

Using videos

Pre-production

Planning

Scripting

Filming

Editing

Reviewing and evaluating

Next steps

Final thoughts

Glossary

Part 3: Obesity, Overload and Opportunity

Chapter 8: Information literacy and noöpolitics

Abstract:

Introduction

Information abundance and information obesity

From geopolitics to noöpolitics

Competing forms of value

A politically aware information literacy education?

Conclusion

Chapter 9: Contemporary technologies’ influence on learning as a social practice

Abstract:

Contemporary technology

What makes the Internet such a radical and disruptive technology for education?

Social learning is nothing new

The Internet as the modern wireless ‘Penny University’

Knowing stuff: what we now do with information

The cult of the amateur and the rise of the informal learner and expert

Pedagogy 2.0? Opportunities and threats of contemporary social learning

Information literacy

Conclusions

Chapter 10: Understanding the information literacy competencies of UK Higher Education students

Abstract:

Introduction

Background and context

Information literacy Testing at MMU – context

Research methods

Results

Conclusions and recommendations

Appendix

Index

Description

Focusing on important information literacy debates, this new book with contributions from many of the main experts in the field highlights important ideas and practical considerations. Information Literacy takes the reader on a journey across the contemporary information landscape, guided by academics and practitioners who are experts in navigating this ever-changing terrain.

Key Features

  • Diversity of content from authors with national and international reputations
  • Shows professionals how to operate at a strategic level to engender institutional change and have a direct practical application for their teaching and learning practice
  • Many of the chapters are based on empirical research ensuring innovative approaches to information literacy

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

Reviews

This book contains a lot of fuel for information literacy practitioners in any 21st-century library, and the call to action is relevant across cash-strapped nations., College and Research Libraries
The breadth of coverage should mean this volume will have articles of interest to information literacy teachers and practitioners irrespective of their library sector., Journal of Information Literacy

About the Authors

About the Authors

Geoff Walton Author

Geoff Walton is a Subject and Learning Support Librarian and Research Informed teaching (RiT) Project Co-ordinator at Staffordshire University, with specific subject responsibilities for Psychology and Sport & Exercise Science. As RiT Co-ordinator Geoff is involved in identifying synergies between research, teaching, learning, information literacy, e-learning and inquiry-based learning. He is particularly interested in the cognitive processes involved in becoming information literate. His research interests also include developing the online information literacy tool the Assignment Survival Kit (ASK), developing a process for online peer assessment, investigating academic skills needs in undergraduate students and using inquiry-based methods to facilitate learning.

Affiliations and Expertise

Staffordshire University, UK

Alison Pope Author

Alison Pope was a Learning and Teaching Fellow at Staffordshire University from 2005 to 2009. Her research in this period focused on the importance of adopting a strategic approach to information literacy in the HE context. She especially focused on the need to embed information literacy within the curriculum. Alison has spoken at many high profile conferences on this topic and has also published widely. She is Senior Subject and Learning Support Librarian at Staffordshire University with specific responsibility for the Schools of Law and Business. Alison leads the team at Staffordshire responsible for the development of the Assignment Survival Kit (ASK) and is currently engaged in empirical research to develop further the ASK software in a Web 2.0 environment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Staffordshire University, UK

