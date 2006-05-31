Information Literacy
1st Edition
Recognising the Need
Description
This set of conference proceedings derives from the Information Literacy: Recognising the Need conference at Staffordshire University, 17 May 2006. The papers in this book discuss key themes in information literacy and have been written by several renowned experts in the field. Information literacy is not just about finding information: it is a true catalyst for educational change. It enables independent lifelong learning. These papers consider the position of information literacy in the higher education arena, how students bewitched by easy internet searching can be engaged in the learning process and how information professionals and academic colleagues might move in partnership towards the information literate university.
Key Features
- Papers written by renowned experts in the field of information literacy
- Highlights a variety of topical issues - both practical and theoretical
- Gives a useful overview of information literacy for those previously unfamiliar with this aspect of teaching and learning
Readership
Information professionals and lecturers within higher education
Table of Contents
- Background to the conference
- Information literacy: recognising the need
- Their themes include
- Information literacy: recognising the need - an introduction
- Context
- What is Information Literacy?
- Why is Information Literacy important now?
- The higher education context: e-learning, PDP and the quality agenda
- Information literacy: reviewing our position
- Information Literacy: the new “pedagogy of the question”?
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Empowering the learner through the pedagogy of the question
- Information literacy, a profound educational issue
- From institutions for teaching to institutions of learning?
- Developing a Community of Practice: The Newcastle Information Literacy Project
- Introduction
- Methodology
- Pick and Mix approach
- Development through process - the Information Literacy Forum
- Pedagogical infrastructure
- Institutional embedding
- Conclusion
- Providing for the next generation: adopting interactive whiteboards in information literacy training
- Keeping up with the Google generation: the challenge for Information Literacy teachers
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Net Generation students
- Google and Google Scholar
- Metasearch
- How does this affect Information Literacy?
- Effects on teaching of Information Literacy
- Conclusion
- Information overload and the re-invention of brutality: a systemic view of information literacy
- Abstract
- Working towards the Information Literate University
- Introduction
- What do we mean by the Information Literate University?
- Academics and the ILU
- Librarians and the ILU
- Towards the ILU
- Appendix 1
- Reflections on the ‘Information Literacy: recognising the need’ conference at Staffordshire University, 17th May 2006
- Acknowledgment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 64
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 31st May 2006
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630946
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843342434
About the Author
Geoff Walton
Geoff Walton is a Subject and Learning Support Librarian and Research Informed teaching (RiT) Project Co-ordinator at Staffordshire University, with specific subject responsibilities for Psychology and Sport & Exercise Science. As RiT Co-ordinator Geoff is involved in identifying synergies between research, teaching, learning, information literacy, e-learning and inquiry-based learning. He is particularly interested in the cognitive processes involved in becoming information literate. His research interests also include developing the online information literacy tool the Assignment Survival Kit (ASK), developing a process for online peer assessment, investigating academic skills needs in undergraduate students and using inquiry-based methods to facilitate learning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Staffordshire University, UK
Alison Pope
Alison Pope was a Learning and Teaching Fellow at Staffordshire University from 2005 to 2009. Her research in this period focused on the importance of adopting a strategic approach to information literacy in the HE context. She especially focused on the need to embed information literacy within the curriculum. Alison has spoken at many high profile conferences on this topic and has also published widely. She is Senior Subject and Learning Support Librarian at Staffordshire University with specific responsibility for the Schools of Law and Business. Alison leads the team at Staffordshire responsible for the development of the Assignment Survival Kit (ASK) and is currently engaged in empirical research to develop further the ASK software in a Web 2.0 environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Staffordshire University, UK