Information Literacy Instruction

1st Edition

Selecting an Effective Model

Authors: John Walsh
eBook ISBN: 9781780632841
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346272
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 28th September 2011
Page Count: 218
Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures

List of tables

Acknowledgements

About the author

Introduction

Chapter 1: Methods of instruction

Chapter 2: Objectives of instruction

Chapter 3: Participant populations, library environments, and learning environments

Chapter 4: Effective ILI methods

Chapter 5: The future of information literacy instruction

Appendix ACRL competencies, standards, performance indicators, and outcomes

Index

Description

An invaluable guide for MLS professionals and students, this new book explains how librarians can select an effective method of library instruction based on their users, the objectives of the instruction and the delivery environment. The content describes the different methods available and in what circumstances the methods are most effective. It includes descriptions of curriculums for the methods currently available and describes a range of objectives the curriculums meet and the common environments librarians use for instruction. Information Literacy Instruction also introduces two new ideas for methods of instruction: one which combines information literacy with cyber-literacy (MLI) forming an instructional method appropriate for internet users and internet information and the Fully Automated Reference Instruction (FARI) that actively involves users with the instruction while completing research they are currently involved in for specific targeted classes.

Key Features

  • Introduction to multi-literacy instruction
  • Using instruction to protect users from disinformation on the Internet
  • New active learning idea for web based instruction (MLI and FARI)

Readership

Academic and public librarians, MLS instructors and students at both the undergraduate and graduate level

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632841
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346272

This book sets out in a clear and readable way some different approaches to IL teaching and points to a way forward., Journal of Information Literacy

About the Authors

John Walsh Author

John Walsh has over 10 years' experience in academic and corporate libraries. He is currently a PhD. Student of the School for Information Resources and Library Science at the University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ. He has been researching the effectiveness of information literacy instruction since 2006 and currently works in access services at Cochise College Libraries in Sierra Vista, AZ.

