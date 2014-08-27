Information Hiding in Speech Signals for Secure Communication
1st Edition
Description
In the digital world, the need to protect communications increases every day. While traditional digital encryption methods are useful, there are many other options for hiding your information. Information Hiding in Speech Signals for Secure Communication provides a number of methods to hide secret speech information using a variety of digital speech coding standards. Professor Zhijun Wu has conducted years of research in the field of speech information hiding, and brings his state-of-the-art techniques to readers of this book, including a mathematical model for information hiding, the core concepts of secure speech communication, the ABS-based information hiding algorithm, and much more.
This book shows how to implement a secure speech communication system, including applications to various network security states. Readers will find information hiding algorithms and techniques (embedding and extracting) that are capable of withstanding the advanced forms of attack. The book presents concepts and applications for all of the most widely used speech coding standards, including G.711, G.721, G.728, G.729 and GSM, along with corresponding hiding and extraction algorithms. Readers will also learn how to use a speech covert communication system over an IP network as well as a speech secure communication system applied in PSTN.
Key Features
- Presents information hiding theory and the mathematical model used for information hiding in speech.
- Provides a number of methods to hide secret speech information using the most common digital speech coding standards.
- A combination of practice and theory enables programmers and system designers not only to implement tried and true encryption procedures, but also to consider probable future developments in their designs.
Readership
People whose profession is information security. Readers may be scientists and researchers, lecturers and tutors, academic and corporate libraries, practitioners and professionals, and even postgraduate and undergraduate students.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Overview
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1. Background
- 1.2. Introduction to Speech Coding
- 1.3. Related Work
- 1.4. Analysis of Available Information Hiding Methods
- 1.5. Organization of This Book
- Chapter 2: The Information Hiding Model for Speech Secure Communication
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction and Motivation
- 2.2. Model of Information Hiding as a Communication Problem
- 2.3. Speech Information Hiding Model
- 2.4. Experiments and Results Analysis
- 2.5. Summary
- Chapter 3: The ABS Speech Information Hiding Algorithm Based on Filter Similarity
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction and Motivation
- 3.2. Filter Similarity
- 3.3. LPC Coefficient Substitution Based on Filter Similarity
- 3.4. Secret Speech Information Hiding and Extraction Algorithm
- 3.5. Experimental Results and Analysis
- 3.6. Summary
- Chapter 4: The G.721-Based Speech Information Hiding Approach
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction to the G.721 Coding Standard
- 4.2. The Approach to Hide Secret Speech in G.721
- 4.3. Experimental Results and Analysis
- 4.4. Summary
- Chapter 5: The G.728-Based Speech Information Hiding Approach
- Abstract
- 5.1. Code Excited Linear Prediction
- 5.2. Introduction to the G.728 Coding Standard
- 5.3. The CELP-Based Scheme of Speech Information Hiding and Extraction
- 5.4. Approach to Hide Secret Speech in G.728
- 5.5. Experimental Results and Analysis
- 5.6. Summary
- Chapter 6: The G.729-Based Speech Information Hiding Approach
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction to the G.729 Coding Standard
- 6.2. The ACELP-Based Scheme of Speech Information Hiding and Extraction
- 6.3. Approach to Hide Secret Speech in G.729
- 6.4. Experimental Results and Analysis
- 6.5. Summary
- Chapter 7: The GSM (RPE-LTP)-Based Speech Information Hiding Approach
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction to the GSM (RPE-LTP) Coding Standard
- 7.2. Approach to Hide Secret Speech in GSM (RPE-LTP)
- 7.3. Experimental Results and Analysis
- 7.4. Summary
- Chapter 8: Covert Communication Based on the VoIP System
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction to the VoIP-Based Covert Communication System
- 8.2. Modeling and Realization of VoIP-Based Covert Communication
- 8.3. Embedding Secret Speech into VoIP G.729 Speech Flows
- 8.4. Summary
- Chapter 9: Design of Real-Time Speech Secure Communication over PSTN
- Abstract
- 9.1. Secure Communication Plan
- 9.2. Design and Realization of a Secure Communication System Based on PC
- 9.3. Speech Information Hiding Telephony (SIHT) Based on PSTN
- 9.4. Summary
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2015
- Published:
- 27th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128014813
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128013281
About the Author
Zhijun Wu
Professor Zhijun Wu achieved his post-doctoral work of Information security in July 2005 at Tsinghua University. He is currently a professor and doctoral tutor in the Civil Aviation University of China, and he is an expert of network information security in The Chinese Institute of Electronics. His research interests are in the field of networking and information security, and security protocol analysis and design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Civil Aviation University of China, Tianjin, China