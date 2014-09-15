Information Governance and Security

Since 2009, Michael O’Shaughnessy has served as the president of Guardian Pro, a collaboration of highly qualified and uniquely experienced individuals, dedicated to the mission of protecting the private sector. As the founder of Guardian Pro, Mike brings a heavy technical and security background and the vision to grow a company focused on educating the public and corporations and changing the landscape of technical security awareness and knowledge.

Prior to Guardian Pro, from 2004 to 2009 he worked at a computer forensics company. There he oversaw the growth of the company from 10 to 108 employees and revenues increase from two to over 24 million dollars. The company expanded services outside of forensics to include consulting, litigation support, and electronic discovery.

He began his career with United Airlines and spent 18 years in operational, strategic and security management. He served as the international manager at Chicago and Miami, operations chief in Chicago and security manager at Washington DC Dulles and Glasgow, Scotland, as well as general manager in Utah and Arizona. His final assignment was as the director of operations for United Airlines’ “TED” operations.