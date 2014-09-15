Information Governance and Security
1st Edition
Protecting and Managing Your Company’s Proprietary Information
Description
Information Governance and Security shows managers in any size organization how to create and implement the policies, procedures and training necessary to keep their organization’s most important asset—its proprietary information—safe from cyber and physical compromise.
Many intrusions can be prevented if appropriate precautions are taken, and this book establishes the enterprise-level systems and disciplines necessary for managing all the information generated by an organization. In addition, the book encompasses the human element by considering proprietary information lost, damaged, or destroyed through negligence. By implementing the policies and procedures outlined in Information Governance and Security, organizations can proactively protect their reputation against the threats that most managers have never even thought of.
Key Features
- Provides a step-by-step outline for developing an information governance policy that is appropriate for your organization
- Includes real-world examples and cases to help illustrate key concepts and issues
- Highlights standard information governance issues while addressing the circumstances unique to small, medium, and large companies
Readership
Security executives, managers, and supervisors; information security executives, managers, and supervisors; security consultants; chief executive officers and owners of small- to medium-size businesses; and students in security management or information security management courses.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Authors
- Survey and Disclaimer
- Foreword
- Quote
- Chapter 1. The Case for Information Governance
- Information Governance
- The Small Business
- The Medium Size Business
- The Large Business
- What You will Learn
- Chapter 2. The Threats of Today and Tomorrow
- Defining Threats
- Future Concerns
- Chapter 3. The Ever Changing Technical Landscape
- A Little History
- The Issues
- The World is Shrinking
- Chapter 4. The Changing Corporate Landscape
- Today’s Cyber Environment
- The Federal Government
- The Private Sector
- Why Should Corporate America Care?
- Chapter 5. How Information Governance Fits in the New World
- Issues in the New World
- Chapter 6. The Human Element
- Cyber
- Physical Acts
- Chapter 7. The Technical Side
- The Benefits
- Concerns Brought About by Technology
- Chapter 8. Balancing Information Governance and Your Company’s Mission
- Policies
- Factors to Consider
- Chapter 9. The Case for Information Governance from within Your Organization
- Negative Perceptions of Information Governance
- Implementation
- Chapter 10. What to do First
- The Basics
- How to Determine Information Governance Needs for Your Company
- How to Create Information Governance Policies
- Methods of Security to Support Information Governance
- How to Implement Information Governance Policies
- Chapter 11. What to do Forever
- Continuing Efforts
- Evaluate Effectiveness of Information Governance Policies
- Encouraging Accountability and Ownership of Information Governance
- Training and Education of Employees About Information Governance
- Chapter 12. Charting the Best Future Course for Your Organization
- Information Governance Impacts All Facets of an Organization
- Closing Thoughts
- Appendix A
- Appendix B
- Appendix C
- Works Cited
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 15th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128002476
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004067
About the Author
John Iannarelli
John G. Iannarelli has been an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for 18 years, specializing in cyber investigations. He has been assigned to Detroit, San Diego, Washington, DC, and Phoenix, where he currently serves as the assistant special agent in charge, the FBI’s number two position in Arizona.
In 2012 Mr. Iannarelli received an honorary doctorate of computer science for his contributions to the field of cyber investigations. He has presented at national and international gatherings, including presentations to Fortune 500 companies, law enforcement agencies, and the Vatican. He is the author of several books, including his recently released Why Teens Fail and What to Fix, a guide to protecting children from Internet dangers.
Previously Mr. Iannarelli served as a San Diego Police Officer and he is an attorney admitted to the bars of California, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant special agent in charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
Michael O’Shaughnessy
Since 2009, Michael O’Shaughnessy has served as the president of Guardian Pro, a collaboration of highly qualified and uniquely experienced individuals, dedicated to the mission of protecting the private sector. As the founder of Guardian Pro, Mike brings a heavy technical and security background and the vision to grow a company focused on educating the public and corporations and changing the landscape of technical security awareness and knowledge.
Prior to Guardian Pro, from 2004 to 2009 he worked at a computer forensics company. There he oversaw the growth of the company from 10 to 108 employees and revenues increase from two to over 24 million dollars. The company expanded services outside of forensics to include consulting, litigation support, and electronic discovery.
He began his career with United Airlines and spent 18 years in operational, strategic and security management. He served as the international manager at Chicago and Miami, operations chief in Chicago and security manager at Washington DC Dulles and Glasgow, Scotland, as well as general manager in Utah and Arizona. His final assignment was as the director of operations for United Airlines’ “TED” operations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and president of Guardian Pro; formerly of Forensics Consulting Solutions and United Airlines