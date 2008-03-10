Information Flow and Knowledge Sharing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444529350, 9780080569901

Information Flow and Knowledge Sharing, Volume 2

1st Edition

Series Editors: Frank van Harmelen
Editors: Mary James
Authors: Flavio Correa da Silva Jaume Agusti-Cullell
eBook ISBN: 9780080569901
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444529350
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th March 2008
Page Count: 296
Table of Contents

1 Introduction Intended audience Chapters’ contents Intermission

2 Information Agents and the world Reality and structure Information systems A non-rationalistic stance Bibliographical notes Intermission

3 Information Flow Communicated information Noise and distortion Received information Communication systems The purpose of communication Bibliographical notes Intermission

4 Shared Understanding
Dialogues for shared understanding Communication spaces Productive dialogue Facilitators for productive dialogues Bibliographical notes Intermission

5 Collaborative Problem Solving
Coordinated action Reliability and trust Bibliographical notes Intermission

6 Ontological Reasoning Ontology Patterns of interaction Bibliographical notes Intermission

7 Uncertainty Controlled uncertainty Trust, confidentiality and privacy Bibliographical notes Intermission

8 Knowledge Sharing The illusion of life Bibliographical notes Intermission

9 Knowledge Bibliographical notes

10 Conclusion

Epilogue

Description

Except from the Foreword The stated aim of the book series "Capturing Intelligence" is to publish books on research from all disciplines dealing with and affecting the issue of understanding and reproducing intelligence artificial systems. Of course, much of the work done in the past decades in this area has been of a highly technical nature, varying from hardware design for robots, software design for intelligent agents, and formal logic for reasoning.

It is therefore very refreshing to see Information Flow and Knowledge Sharing. This is a courageous book indeed. It is not afraid to tackle the Big Issues: notions such as information, knowledge, information system, information flow, collaborative problem solving, and ontological reasoning. All of these notions are crucial to our understanding of intelligence and our building of intelligent artificial systems, but all too often, these Big Issues are hidden behind the curtains while the technical topics take center stage.

AI has a rich history of philosophical books that have chosen a non-standard structure and narrative. It is nice to see that the authors have succeeded into combining a non-standard approach to deep questions with a non-standard format, resulting in a highly interesting volume.

Frank van Harmelen, Series Editor

Excerpt from the Introduction Our interest is to promote, through a better and deeper understanding of the notions of information and knowledge, a better and deeper critical understanding of information technology as situated in the full range of human activities, assuming as a principle that this range of activities cannot be properly appreciated when it is reduced to the simplified means-end schema proposed by Technology. We invite the reader to build his/her own points of view about these notions, considering our propositions as a starting point for a critical analysis and discussion of these points. With that, we believe we are contributing to a better understanding of the impact of technology – and particularly of Information Technology – in everyday life.

Flavio Soares Correa da Silva, Jaume Agusti-Cullell

Key Features

Bridges the gap between the technological and philosophical aspects of information technology Analyzes essential notions of IT such as information, knowledge, information system, information flow, collaborative problem solving, and ontological reasoning

Readership

IT industry professionals; scholars, researchers and students in IT, artificial intelligence, philosophy of science and philosophy of technology

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080569901
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444529350

About the Series Editors

Frank van Harmelen Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, The Netherlands

About the Editors

Mary James Editor

About the Authors

Flavio Correa da Silva Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Computer Science, University of Sao Paulo, Brasil

Jaume Agusti-Cullell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Campus de la UAB, Bellaterra, Spain

