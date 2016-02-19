Information-Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080220154, 9781483188232

Information-Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IFAC International Symposium, Tokyo, Japan, 17 - 20 October 1977

Editors: Y. Oshima
eBook ISBN: 9781483188232
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 406
Description

Information-Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology contains the proceedings of an international symposium on "Information-Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology" held in Tokyo, Japan, on October 17-20, 1977 under the auspices of the International Federation of Automatic Control. The symposium provided a forum for discussing various engineering and technical problems in the automation of every step of the manufacturing process including design, machining, material handling, assembling, and inspection.

Comprised of 46 chapters, this book begins by describing the modeling and simulation of a production system for small batch size metalworking production with high automation and high flexibility. The discussion then turns to the conceptual design of a multi-purpose automated Integrated Production Center for batch or piecewise production; research issues for automatic assembly; and practical application of diagnostic signature analysis to testing of rotating machines. Subsequent chapters focus on a profile pattern recognition system for machine parts; automatic inspection of defects on contact parts; the use of material-handling robots for programmable automation; and extra-cyclic passages of gray codes and their applications in numerical control design.

This monograph will be of interest to engineers and technicians employed in the manufacturing industry.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Modeling and Simulation of Automated Manufacturing Processes

Conceptual Design of Integrated Production Center

Research Issues for Automatic Assembly

On-Line System for Measuring Thickness of Ultra-Thin Non-Metallic Layer on Strip Surface

Practical Application of Diagnostic Signature Analysis to Testing of Rotating Machines

Application of Laser Holography Technique to Micro Pattern Positioning in Integrated Circuits Manufacturing

Profile Pattern Recognition System for Machine Parts

Study on Automatic Visual Inspection of Shadow-Mask Master Patterns

Transient Information in Inspection

A New Vista for Inspection and Evaluation of Manufactured Goods

Study on Automatic Inspection of Defects on Contact Parts

A Reiterative Optimization Technique for Piecewise Linear Algebraic Functions and its Application to Hardwood Furniture Manufacturing

Classification of Grasped Object's Shape by an Artificial Hand with Multi-Element Tactile Sensors

On Force Sensing Information and its Use in Controlling Manipulators

A Robot Hand with Elastic Fingers and its Application to Assembly Process

Task-Oriented Variable Control of Manipulator and its Software Servoing System

Material-Handling Robots for Programmable Automation

Automatic Assembly in Batch Production

A System Recovering Method from Tracking Confusions in Conveyor System

Advantages and Conditions for a Direct Measurement of the Work-Piece-Geometry on NC-Machine Tools

A Proposal of the Multilayered Control of Machine Tools for Fully Automated Machining Operations

A Method of Tool Path Distribution on a CNC

Multimicroprocessor Control System for Special Purpose Machine Tools

An Adaptive CNC System of a Milling Machine Tool

CNC Applications

On the Automation of Cam Prufile Control

Control System of NC Machine Tool for High Working Accuracy

One-track m-n-p Codes and Conjugate Class of Group Elements

Extra-Cyclic Passages cf Gray Codes and their Applications for Numerical Control Design

An Analysis of Water Supply and Storage Capacity

Circular-Polar Configurations of Dynamic Multiple-Connected Sub-Systems

Information Control in Manufacture

A Proposed Information System to Master the Maintenance Program in an Iron and Steel Complex

Implementing an Information Control System for Manufacturing

"PASS" An Interactive Online Simulator for Predictive Production Control

Information and Control in Computerized Manufacturing Systems

The Control of Flexible Manufacturing Systems: Required Information and Algorithm Structures

Removing Barriers to the Application of Automation in Discrete Part Batch Manufacturing

Automation Research in Germany and its Role Regarding National Productivity

Introduction to Some Information-Control Techniques in Manufacturing Technology

New Flexible Manufacturing Systems from the G.D.R.

Major Projects on Control Systems for Discrete Parts Manufacturing in the Federal Republic of Germany

Systems of Sensitized Robots Supervisory Control

The Role of Numerical Control Used for the Manufacturing Process in Machining on Main Industries in Japan

Information Structure, Dynamic Team Decision, and an Economic Application

Assembly Line Control Models in Automotive Industry

Technical Paper Discussions

Errata

Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
406
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188232

About the Editor

Y. Oshima

