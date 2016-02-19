Information-Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC International Symposium, Tokyo, Japan, 17 - 20 October 1977
Description
Information-Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology contains the proceedings of an international symposium on "Information-Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology" held in Tokyo, Japan, on October 17-20, 1977 under the auspices of the International Federation of Automatic Control. The symposium provided a forum for discussing various engineering and technical problems in the automation of every step of the manufacturing process including design, machining, material handling, assembling, and inspection.
Comprised of 46 chapters, this book begins by describing the modeling and simulation of a production system for small batch size metalworking production with high automation and high flexibility. The discussion then turns to the conceptual design of a multi-purpose automated Integrated Production Center for batch or piecewise production; research issues for automatic assembly; and practical application of diagnostic signature analysis to testing of rotating machines. Subsequent chapters focus on a profile pattern recognition system for machine parts; automatic inspection of defects on contact parts; the use of material-handling robots for programmable automation; and extra-cyclic passages of gray codes and their applications in numerical control design.
This monograph will be of interest to engineers and technicians employed in the manufacturing industry.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Modeling and Simulation of Automated Manufacturing Processes
Conceptual Design of Integrated Production Center
Research Issues for Automatic Assembly
On-Line System for Measuring Thickness of Ultra-Thin Non-Metallic Layer on Strip Surface
Practical Application of Diagnostic Signature Analysis to Testing of Rotating Machines
Application of Laser Holography Technique to Micro Pattern Positioning in Integrated Circuits Manufacturing
Profile Pattern Recognition System for Machine Parts
Study on Automatic Visual Inspection of Shadow-Mask Master Patterns
Transient Information in Inspection
A New Vista for Inspection and Evaluation of Manufactured Goods
Study on Automatic Inspection of Defects on Contact Parts
A Reiterative Optimization Technique for Piecewise Linear Algebraic Functions and its Application to Hardwood Furniture Manufacturing
Classification of Grasped Object's Shape by an Artificial Hand with Multi-Element Tactile Sensors
On Force Sensing Information and its Use in Controlling Manipulators
A Robot Hand with Elastic Fingers and its Application to Assembly Process
Task-Oriented Variable Control of Manipulator and its Software Servoing System
Material-Handling Robots for Programmable Automation
Automatic Assembly in Batch Production
A System Recovering Method from Tracking Confusions in Conveyor System
Advantages and Conditions for a Direct Measurement of the Work-Piece-Geometry on NC-Machine Tools
A Proposal of the Multilayered Control of Machine Tools for Fully Automated Machining Operations
A Method of Tool Path Distribution on a CNC
Multimicroprocessor Control System for Special Purpose Machine Tools
An Adaptive CNC System of a Milling Machine Tool
CNC Applications
On the Automation of Cam Prufile Control
Control System of NC Machine Tool for High Working Accuracy
One-track m-n-p Codes and Conjugate Class of Group Elements
Extra-Cyclic Passages cf Gray Codes and their Applications for Numerical Control Design
An Analysis of Water Supply and Storage Capacity
Circular-Polar Configurations of Dynamic Multiple-Connected Sub-Systems
Information Control in Manufacture
A Proposed Information System to Master the Maintenance Program in an Iron and Steel Complex
Implementing an Information Control System for Manufacturing
"PASS" An Interactive Online Simulator for Predictive Production Control
Information and Control in Computerized Manufacturing Systems
The Control of Flexible Manufacturing Systems: Required Information and Algorithm Structures
Removing Barriers to the Application of Automation in Discrete Part Batch Manufacturing
Automation Research in Germany and its Role Regarding National Productivity
Introduction to Some Information-Control Techniques in Manufacturing Technology
New Flexible Manufacturing Systems from the G.D.R.
Major Projects on Control Systems for Discrete Parts Manufacturing in the Federal Republic of Germany
Systems of Sensitized Robots Supervisory Control
The Role of Numerical Control Used for the Manufacturing Process in Machining on Main Industries in Japan
Information Structure, Dynamic Team Decision, and an Economic Application
Assembly Line Control Models in Automotive Industry
Technical Paper Discussions
Errata
Author Index
