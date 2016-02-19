Information Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology 1992
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the 7th IFAC/IFIP/IFORS/IMACS/ISPE Symposium, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 25 - 28 May 1992
Table of Contents
Section headings: Plenary Presentations. Simulation of Manufacturing Processes I. Control Problems I. System Management I. AI and Expert Systems in Manufacturing I. Simulation of Manufacturing Processes II. Information Systems for Manufacturing I. Sensor Based Robots in Manufacturing I. Advanced Applications and Case Studies I. Simulation of Manufacturing Processes III. System Management II. General Aspects of CIM I. Simulation of Manufacturing Processes IV. Information Systems for Manufacturing II. Sensor Based Robots in Manufacturing II. Advanced Applications and Case Studies II. Manufacturing Networks. Information Systems for Manufacturing III. System Management III. AI and Expert Systems in Manufacturing II. Simulation of Manufacturing Processes V. Control Problems III. Sensor Based Robots in Manufacturing III. System Management IV. Simulation of Manufacturing Processes VI. Control Problems IV. System Management V. AI and Expert Systems in Manufacturing III. Simulation of Manufacturing Processes VII. Control Problems V. General Aspects of CIM II. Advanced Applications and Case Studies III. Author Index. Keyword Index.
Description
These proceedings contain more than 80 of the best papers presented at the INCOM '92 Symposium, and relate to the vast changes which are occurring worldwide in manufacturing technology. Research oriented technical papers cover subjects such as: simulation of manufacturing processes; sensor based robots; information systems; general aspects of CIM and manufacturing networks.
Readership
For information control engineers and all those with an interest in manufacturing technology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 507
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1993
- Published:
- 13th April 1993
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298849
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
M.B. Zaremba Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department d'informatique, Universite du Quebec, Hull, Quebec J8X 3X7, Canada