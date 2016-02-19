Information Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology 1992 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080418971, 9781483298849

Information Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology 1992

1st Edition

Selected Papers from the 7th IFAC/IFIP/IFORS/IMACS/ISPE Symposium, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 25 - 28 May 1992

Authors: M.B. Zaremba
eBook ISBN: 9781483298849
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 13th April 1993
Page Count: 507
Table of Contents

Section headings: Plenary Presentations. Simulation of Manufacturing Processes I. Control Problems I. System Management I. AI and Expert Systems in Manufacturing I. Simulation of Manufacturing Processes II. Information Systems for Manufacturing I. Sensor Based Robots in Manufacturing I. Advanced Applications and Case Studies I. Simulation of Manufacturing Processes III. System Management II. General Aspects of CIM I. Simulation of Manufacturing Processes IV. Information Systems for Manufacturing II. Sensor Based Robots in Manufacturing II. Advanced Applications and Case Studies II. Manufacturing Networks. Information Systems for Manufacturing III. System Management III. AI and Expert Systems in Manufacturing II. Simulation of Manufacturing Processes V. Control Problems III. Sensor Based Robots in Manufacturing III. System Management IV. Simulation of Manufacturing Processes VI. Control Problems IV. System Management V. AI and Expert Systems in Manufacturing III. Simulation of Manufacturing Processes VII. Control Problems V. General Aspects of CIM II. Advanced Applications and Case Studies III. Author Index. Keyword Index.

Description

These proceedings contain more than 80 of the best papers presented at the INCOM '92 Symposium, and relate to the vast changes which are occurring worldwide in manufacturing technology. Research oriented technical papers cover subjects such as: simulation of manufacturing processes; sensor based robots; information systems; general aspects of CIM and manufacturing networks.

Readership

For information control engineers and all those with an interest in manufacturing technology.

Details

No. of pages:
507
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298849

M.B. Zaremba Author

Department d'informatique, Universite du Quebec, Hull, Quebec J8X 3X7, Canada

