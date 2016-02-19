Information Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology 1982 documents the proceedings of the 4th IFAC/IFIP Symposium held in Maryland, USA, on 26-28 October 1982. The volume contains 27 papers divided into six sections. The papers in Section 1 cover the various US government programs sponsoring manufacturing-related research. This support ranges from basic process physics research to general questions of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing environment. At the heart of any manufacturing operation are the unit processes. Proper control of these processes is vital to achieving the autonomy that will eventually lead to automated manufacturing systems. Section 2 addresses these issues in terms of the general control problem involved and in the solution of specific processing problems.

Section 3 presents examples of both on and off-line techniques that use novel methods of data acquisition and signal processing. Section 4 focuses on the role of industrial robots in advanced manufacturing systems. It addresses fundamental questions of manipulator design and control, and modelling of robot work environment. The ability to integrate processes and robots into an efficient manufacturing system is truly the challenge of the future. Section 5 deals with a wide range of such problems, including planning, scheduling, inventory, and decision systems. Section 6 presents specific examples of fully automated manufacturing and assembly systems.