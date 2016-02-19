Information Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology 1982 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080299464, 9781483146959

Information Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology 1982

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 4th IFAC/IFIP Symposium, Maryland, USA, 26-28 October 1982

Editors: D. E. Hardt
eBook ISBN: 9781483146959
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 226
Description

Information Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology 1982 documents the proceedings of the 4th IFAC/IFIP Symposium held in Maryland, USA, on 26-28 October 1982. The volume contains 27 papers divided into six sections. The papers in Section 1 cover the various US government programs sponsoring manufacturing-related research. This support ranges from basic process physics research to general questions of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing environment. At the heart of any manufacturing operation are the unit processes. Proper control of these processes is vital to achieving the autonomy that will eventually lead to automated manufacturing systems. Section 2 addresses these issues in terms of the general control problem involved and in the solution of specific processing problems.
Section 3 presents examples of both on and off-line techniques that use novel methods of data acquisition and signal processing. Section 4 focuses on the role of industrial robots in advanced manufacturing systems. It addresses fundamental questions of manipulator design and control, and modelling of robot work environment. The ability to integrate processes and robots into an efficient manufacturing system is truly the challenge of the future. Section 5 deals with a wide range of such problems, including planning, scheduling, inventory, and decision systems. Section 6 presents specific examples of fully automated manufacturing and assembly systems.

Table of Contents


Session 1 - Government Activities

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Program - Intelligent Task Automation

National Bureau of Standards' Automation Research Program

National Science Foundation - Manufacturing Engineering Program

Session 2 - Manufacturing Process Control

Manufacturing Process Control Specification with Functional Programming

Mathematical Modeling and Control of Glass Fore-hearths

Shape Control in Metal Bending Processes: The Model Measurement Trade-off

Session 3 - Measurement Techniques

In-process Monitoring of Tool Breakage Based on Auto-regressive ModelP

A Modular Test Equipment for the Inspection of Components in Mechanical Engineering

Development of a Measuring Center on the Basis of Laser Light Intersection Method

Session 4 - Robotics

Loading and Unloading of Pallets Using Sensor-assisted Industrial Robots

Intelligent Control of a Multi-actuator System

An Architecture for Real-time Sensory-interactive Control of Robots in a Manufacturing Facility

Modeling and Dynamic Analysis of Fluid Powered Robots

Controlling a Robot's Motion Speed by a Force-Torque-Sensor for Deburring Problems

Relaxed Path Tracking of Mechanical Manipulators by Parameter Estimation

Applying Stochastic Control Theory to Robot Sensing, Teaching, and Long Term Control

Session 5 - Planning and Control

The Role of Shop Floor Information in Manufacturing Control

Computer Aided Process Planning for Single and Small Batch Production

Advances in Computer Software Packages for Manufacturing Control

A Continuous Multi-echelon Inventory Problem

Optimal Control of a Production Line with Adjustable Service Rates

Decision Support Systems in Manufacturing: A New Approach to MRP

Session 6 - Manufacturing Systems

A Real Time Control System for an Unaligned Flexible Manufacturing System

A Framework for Modeling Discrete Event Systems for Automated Manufacturing Processes

Systems Approach Toward Implementation of a Multi-assembly, Multilot-size, Multi-technology, Manufacturing Facility

Flexible Production Systems in the Federal Republic of Germany

The Virtual Manufacturing Cell

Author Index

