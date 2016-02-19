Information Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology 1982
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 4th IFAC/IFIP Symposium, Maryland, USA, 26-28 October 1982
Description
Information Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology 1982 documents the proceedings of the 4th IFAC/IFIP Symposium held in Maryland, USA, on 26-28 October 1982. The volume contains 27 papers divided into six sections. The papers in Section 1 cover the various US government programs sponsoring manufacturing-related research. This support ranges from basic process physics research to general questions of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing environment. At the heart of any manufacturing operation are the unit processes. Proper control of these processes is vital to achieving the autonomy that will eventually lead to automated manufacturing systems. Section 2 addresses these issues in terms of the general control problem involved and in the solution of specific processing problems.
Section 3 presents examples of both on and off-line techniques that use novel methods of data acquisition and signal processing. Section 4 focuses on the role of industrial robots in advanced manufacturing systems. It addresses fundamental questions of manipulator design and control, and modelling of robot work environment. The ability to integrate processes and robots into an efficient manufacturing system is truly the challenge of the future. Section 5 deals with a wide range of such problems, including planning, scheduling, inventory, and decision systems. Section 6 presents specific examples of fully automated manufacturing and assembly systems.
Table of Contents
Session 1 - Government Activities
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Program - Intelligent Task Automation
National Bureau of Standards' Automation Research Program
National Science Foundation - Manufacturing Engineering Program
Session 2 - Manufacturing Process Control
Manufacturing Process Control Specification with Functional Programming
Mathematical Modeling and Control of Glass Fore-hearths
Shape Control in Metal Bending Processes: The Model Measurement Trade-off
Session 3 - Measurement Techniques
In-process Monitoring of Tool Breakage Based on Auto-regressive ModelP
A Modular Test Equipment for the Inspection of Components in Mechanical Engineering
Development of a Measuring Center on the Basis of Laser Light Intersection Method
Session 4 - Robotics
Loading and Unloading of Pallets Using Sensor-assisted Industrial Robots
Intelligent Control of a Multi-actuator System
An Architecture for Real-time Sensory-interactive Control of Robots in a Manufacturing Facility
Modeling and Dynamic Analysis of Fluid Powered Robots
Controlling a Robot's Motion Speed by a Force-Torque-Sensor for Deburring Problems
Relaxed Path Tracking of Mechanical Manipulators by Parameter Estimation
Applying Stochastic Control Theory to Robot Sensing, Teaching, and Long Term Control
Session 5 - Planning and Control
The Role of Shop Floor Information in Manufacturing Control
Computer Aided Process Planning for Single and Small Batch Production
Advances in Computer Software Packages for Manufacturing Control
A Continuous Multi-echelon Inventory Problem
Optimal Control of a Production Line with Adjustable Service Rates
Decision Support Systems in Manufacturing: A New Approach to MRP
Session 6 - Manufacturing Systems
A Real Time Control System for an Unaligned Flexible Manufacturing System
A Framework for Modeling Discrete Event Systems for Automated Manufacturing Processes
Systems Approach Toward Implementation of a Multi-assembly, Multilot-size, Multi-technology, Manufacturing Facility
Flexible Production Systems in the Federal Republic of Germany
The Virtual Manufacturing Cell
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146959