Information Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology 1979
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second IFAC/IFIP Symposium, Stuttgart, Federal Republic of Germany, 22-24 October 1979
Information Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology 1979 is a compilation of papers presented at the second IFAC/IFIP Symposium held at Stuttgart, Germany on October 22-24, 1979.
The book discusses the following topics: flexible manufacturing systems research; information processing in large and small systems; materials handling in a manufacturing system; control requirements in industrial robot use; and quality assurance in automated manufacturing processes. The text gives an overview of the Integrated Computer Aided Manufacturing program employed in aerospace batch manufacturing. One paper then presents a research and development program of Japan pertaining to use of lasers in a flexible manufacturing system complex. Another paper discusses the development and set-up of two flexible and different manufacturing systems; the paper also explains the appropriate information processing system that will control such complicated manufacturing processes. Another paper presents the advances in computers for quality control applications that are expected through lower hardware costs and better utilization of statistical methods.
Mechanical engineers, technical designers, and students with serious interest in automatic control and computer-aided systems will find this book valuable.
Overview of the U.S.A.F. Integrated Computer Aided Manufacturing (ICAM Program)
Flexible Manufacturing System Complex Provided with Laser — A National R&D Program of Japan
Flexible Manufacturing Systems: New Developments of Two Different Systems for Rotary Parts and Profile Milling Pieces
Mathematical and Economic Models for Material Removal Processes
A Multiprocessor Control System as a Universal Modular System for the Design of Machine Tool Controllers
Investigation of Pallet Coding and Positioning Within a Linear Motor Pro-pulsed Pallet Conveying System
Recent Trends of Manufacturing Technology in Japan
Monitoring and Diagnosis System of Machine Tools
Non-Contact Data Transmission of NC-Data
In-process Optical Gauging for Numerical Machine Tool Control
Optimal Control of Production Large-scale Systems
Composite Dynamic Modeling of Technical Systems
Recent Developments in Material Handling
Sensory Interactive Control Systems for Advanced Manufacturing
One EngineerTs Control Concept of Industrial Manipulators and First Results of its Concrete Application
Methods for Optimal Guidance of Industrial Robot Motions
Newton — Euler Formulation of Manipulator Dynamics for Computer Control
Pointy. A Philosophy in Robot Programming
An ASEA Robot as an Open-die Forging Manipulator
Assembly Research
Control of Robot Manipulators for Handling and Assembly in Space
A TV-sensor for Top-lighting and Multiple Part Analysis
Tactile Sensor for a Machining Function with an Industrial Robot
A Computer Controlled Manipulator System for Deriving the Mechanical Characteristics of Objects
A Real-time Vision System for Industrial Application
Recent Advances in the Use of Computers in Quality Control
Workpiece Measurements on NC(CNC)-machine Tools: Machine Configurations/Application Examples
Determining the Hierarchical Control Structure for Resistor Manufacture Lines
Determination of the Necessary Scope of Inspection as a Requirement of Planning
Quality Assurance in Flexible Manufacturing Systems
Production Engineering and Its Promotion by the Federal Minister for Research and Technology
Author Index
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152783
U. Rembold
Institut für Prozessrechentechnik und Robotik, Universitat Karlsruhe, FRG