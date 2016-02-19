Information Control Problems in Manufacturing Technology 1979 is a compilation of papers presented at the second IFAC/IFIP Symposium held at Stuttgart, Germany on October 22-24, 1979. The book discusses the following topics: flexible manufacturing systems research; information processing in large and small systems; materials handling in a manufacturing system; control requirements in industrial robot use; and quality assurance in automated manufacturing processes. The text gives an overview of the Integrated Computer Aided Manufacturing program employed in aerospace batch manufacturing. One paper then presents a research and development program of Japan pertaining to use of lasers in a flexible manufacturing system complex. Another paper discusses the development and set-up of two flexible and different manufacturing systems; the paper also explains the appropriate information processing system that will control such complicated manufacturing processes. Another paper presents the advances in computers for quality control applications that are expected through lower hardware costs and better utilization of statistical methods. Mechanical engineers, technical designers, and students with serious interest in automatic control and computer-aided systems will find this book valuable.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Errata

Overview of the U.S.A.F. Integrated Computer Aided Manufacturing (ICAM Program)

Flexible Manufacturing System Complex Provided with Laser — A National R&D Program of Japan

Flexible Manufacturing Systems: New Developments of Two Different Systems for Rotary Parts and Profile Milling Pieces

Mathematical and Economic Models for Material Removal Processes

A Multiprocessor Control System as a Universal Modular System for the Design of Machine Tool Controllers

Investigation of Pallet Coding and Positioning Within a Linear Motor Pro-pulsed Pallet Conveying System

Recent Trends of Manufacturing Technology in Japan

Monitoring and Diagnosis System of Machine Tools

Non-Contact Data Transmission of NC-Data

In-process Optical Gauging for Numerical Machine Tool Control

Optimal Control of Production Large-scale Systems

Composite Dynamic Modeling of Technical Systems

Recent Developments in Material Handling

Sensory Interactive Control Systems for Advanced Manufacturing

One EngineerTs Control Concept of Industrial Manipulators and First Results of its Concrete Application

Methods for Optimal Guidance of Industrial Robot Motions

Newton — Euler Formulation of Manipulator Dynamics for Computer Control

Pointy. A Philosophy in Robot Programming

An ASEA Robot as an Open-die Forging Manipulator

Assembly Research

Control of Robot Manipulators for Handling and Assembly in Space

A TV-sensor for Top-lighting and Multiple Part Analysis

Tactile Sensor for a Machining Function with an Industrial Robot

A Computer Controlled Manipulator System for Deriving the Mechanical Characteristics of Objects

A Real-time Vision System for Industrial Application

Recent Advances in the Use of Computers in Quality Control

Workpiece Measurements on NC(CNC)-machine Tools: Machine Configurations/Application Examples

Determining the Hierarchical Control Structure for Resistor Manufacture Lines

Determination of the Necessary Scope of Inspection as a Requirement of Planning

Quality Assurance in Flexible Manufacturing Systems

Production Engineering and Its Promotion by the Federal Minister for Research and Technology

Author Index