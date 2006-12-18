Information Control Problems in Manufacturing 2006
1st Edition
A Proceedings volume from the 12th IFAC International Symposium, St Etienne, France, 17-19 May 2006
INCOM'2006 Technical Program was organized around 24 Technical Tracks (3 or 6 sessions each), the
main Tracks were:
- Real Time and Networked Embedded Systems
- Robotics and Factory of The Future
- Dependable Control of Discrete-Event Systems
- Discrete Event Systems and Supervisory Control
- Holonic and Multi-Agent Technologies for Industrial Systems
- Networked Enterprise Control System Integration and Interoperability
- Integrated Design of Product and Manufacturing Process
- Intelligent and Collaborative Maintenance in Manufacturing
- Design of Production Systems
- Scheduling for Modern Manufacturing, Logistics and Supply Chains
- Supply Networks Design and Management
- Transportation and Logistics
- Novel Models and Approaches for Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Metaheuristics and Soft Computing in Industrial Applications
Description
Information Control Problems in Manufacturing 2006 contains the Proceedings of the 12th IFAC Symposium on Information Control Problems in Manufacturing (INCOM'2006). This symposium took place in Saint Etienne, France, on May 17-19 2006.
INCOM is a tri-annual event of symposia series organized by IFAC and it is promoted by the IFAC Technical Committee on Manufacturing Plant Control.
The purpose of the symposium INCOM'2006 was to offer a forum to present the state-of-the-art in international research and development work, with special emphasis on the applications of optimisation methods, automation and IT technologies in the control of manufacturing plants and the entire supply chain within the enterprise. The symposium stressed the scientific challenges and issues, covering the whole product and processes life cycle, from the design through the manufacturing and maintenance, to the distribution and service.
INCOM'2006 Technical Program also included a special event on Innovative Engineering Techniques in Healthcare Delivery. The application of engineering and IT methods in medicine is a rapidly growing field with many opportunities for innovation.
The Proceedings are composed of 3 volumes:
Volume 1 - Information Systems, Control & Interoperability
Volume 2 - Industrial Engineering
Volume 3 - Operational Research
Key Features
- 3-volume set, containing 362 carefully reviewed and selected papers
- presenting the state-of-the-art in international research and development in Information Control problems in Manufacturing
Readership
Proceedings from INCOM’2006, the major scientific and industrial event in Manufacturing in 2006
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 18th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478487
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080446547
Editors
Alexandre Dolgui Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole des Mines de Saint Etienne, Saint Etienne, France
Gerard Morel Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CRAN, University Henri Poincare, Nancy, France