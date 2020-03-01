Inflammatory Neuropathies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128145722

Inflammatory Neuropathies

1st Edition

Editors: Yusuf Rajabally
Paperback ISBN: 9780128145722
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 250
Description

Inflammatory Neuropathies represent a group of complex disorders within neuromuscular diseases. Diagnosis is often challenging as may be management both in the acute phase and long-term. The differentiation between different entities is frequently not straight forward, although this has considerable implications on therapeutic management. There have been many developments in the field in terms of the pathophysiological mechanisms involved, particularly immunological. These immunological mechanisms have direct potential implications on treatment strategies.

Inflammatory Neuropathies aims to provide the reader with detailed basic information on these disorders, while providing a consistent holistic global approach enabling to recognize and differentiate them so as to adequately guide the investigation stage followed by the approach to treatment. An overview of recent progress and the avenues for future research as well as the benefits hoped for, are also covered. This book is a great reference for trainees, clinicians and researchers specializing in neurology, neuromuscular diseases and neurophysiology.

Key Features

  • Encompasses all inflammatory neuropathies
  • Describes clinical features, epidemiology, pathophysiology and immunology
  • Provides differential diagnosis
  • Identifies new investigation techniques

Readership

Trainees, clinicians and researchers specializing in neurology, neuromuscular diseases and neurophysiology

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Guillain-Barré syndrome
    3. Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy
    4. Multifocal Motor Neuropathy
    5. Monoclonal gammopathy associated neuropathy: Focusing on IgM M-protein associated neuropathy
    6. POEMS Syndrome
    7. Peripheral nervous system involvement in vasculitis
    8. Paraneoplastic peripheral neuropathies
    9. Cervical and lumbosacral radiculoplexus neuropathies

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128145722

About the Editor

Yusuf Rajabally

Yusuf A. Rajabally trained and qualified in medicine in Montpellier, France. He completed specialist training in Neurology and Neurophysiology (EMG) in Bordeaux, France and obtained an MD based on work on genetic neuropathies in 1997. He set up and run the Neuromuscular and Peripheral Nerve subspecialist service in Leicester, U.K., from 2001. He was appointed as Consultant Neurologist at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, U.K. in 2013 to the Regional Neuromuscular Service where he now leads the service for peripheral nerve disorders. He was appointed Honorary Professor of Neurology in 2015 by Aston University, Birmingham, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Neurologist, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, and Honorary Professor of Neurology, School of Life and Health Sciences & Aston Medical School, Aston University, Birmingham, UK

Ratings and Reviews

