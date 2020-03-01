Inflammatory Neuropathies represent a group of complex disorders within neuromuscular diseases. Diagnosis is often challenging as may be management both in the acute phase and long-term. The differentiation between different entities is frequently not straight forward, although this has considerable implications on therapeutic management. There have been many developments in the field in terms of the pathophysiological mechanisms involved, particularly immunological. These immunological mechanisms have direct potential implications on treatment strategies.

Inflammatory Neuropathies aims to provide the reader with detailed basic information on these disorders, while providing a consistent holistic global approach enabling to recognize and differentiate them so as to adequately guide the investigation stage followed by the approach to treatment. An overview of recent progress and the avenues for future research as well as the benefits hoped for, are also covered. This book is a great reference for trainees, clinicians and researchers specializing in neurology, neuromuscular diseases and neurophysiology.