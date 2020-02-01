Inflammatory Disorders - Part A, Volume 119
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Novel anti-inflammatory therapeutics from nature
Shoumo Bhattacharya
2. Biological functions and clinical implications of interleukin-34 in inflammatory diseases
Yong-ming Yao
3. Pattern recognition receptor pathways as potential drug targets in inflammatory disorders
Declan McKernan
4. Glycosylation changes in inflammatory diseases
Philippe Delannoy
5. Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Targeted Oral Anti-TNFα Therapy
Owen Rees Griffiths
6. The interplay between inflammation and cancer
Ashok K. Munjal
7. Microglial NLRP3 inflammasome activation in Multiple sclerosis
Kursad Genc
8. Sleep Deprivation, Oxidative Stress and Inflammation
Samina Salim
Description
Inflammation is a biological response triggered by different stimuli that has in the body a potentially damaging effect. In certain conditions, such as injury or infection, inflammation is a normal, healthy response. However, inflammatory disorders that result in the immune system attacking the body’s own cells or tissues may cause abnormal inflammation, which results in chronic pain, redness, swelling, stiffness, and damage to normal tissues. Mechanisms involved in promoting a number of different inflammatory disorders and their targeting for therapeutic benefit have been one of the hottest topics in last few decades. The two consecutive volumes (119 and 120) dedicated to this subject cover a wide spectrum of inflammatory disorders, mechanisms that are believed to cause them and different strategies for managing the inflammatory diseases.
Key Features
- The volume integrates methods for studying inflammatory disorders, mechanisms that trigger these disorders and strategies for managing the inflammatory disorders
- It contains timely chapters written by well-renown authorities in their field
- The information provided in the volume is well supported by a number of high quality illustrations, figures and tables, and targets a very wide audience of specialists, researchers and students
Readership
Protein chemists, biochemists, molecular cell biologists, immunologists, medical doctors, pharmacists, pharmacologists, medicinal chemists, structural biologists, computational biochemists, and other researchers working in the field of inflammation and inflammatory disorders/diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128168448
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Rossen Donev Editor
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, UK