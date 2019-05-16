Inflammatory Bowel Disease, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 29-3

Dr. Charles Lightdale selected top expert Dr. Charles Lichtiger to serve as Guest Editor for this issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics devoted to Inflammatory Bowel Disease. The issue uniquely addresses the questions that arise when trying to treat and diagnose IBD. Further, it provides information on what the future might look like for endoscopists. Articles are devoted to the following topics: The Era of Anti-TNF’s is Over: What do we know, don’t know, and yearn to know; Prognostigating the Course of IBD- Is it an art or Science; Treat to Target: What is Target and How do we Treat; The Microbiota and the Immune Response: What is the Chicken and What is the Egg; The Role of the Radiologist in Determining Disease Severity; Capsule Endoscopy and Small Bowel Enteroscopy: Have they Rendered the Radiologist Obsolete; Dysplasia Surveillance; Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection: Are We Transitioning to it; Strictures in Crohn’s Diagnosis and UC: Is there a role for the gastroenterologist, endoscopist, or is it always the surgeon; Endoscopy in the Postoperative Patient with CD or UC: Does it Translate to better Outcomes; The Role of Histology in Determining Disease Activity, Treatment, and Prognosis: Are we there yet; Perianal Disease: The role of Endoscopy, EUS, EUA, Laser Therapy, Sealing Agents, and Stem Cells; Imaging of Mucosal Inflammation: Current Developments and Future Perspectives for IBD; Surgery in IBD: Is there any need for Open Procedures. Readers will come away with a state-of-the-art understanding about the current and future clinical picture for endoscopy in IBD.