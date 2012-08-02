Inflammation in Neuropsychiatric Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123983145, 9780123983206

Inflammation in Neuropsychiatric Disorders, Volume 88

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Rossen Donev
eBook ISBN: 9780123983206
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123983145
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd August 2012
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
118.00
100.30
171.00
145.35
172.68
146.78
129.00
109.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
101.00
85.85
166.00
141.10
126.00
107.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter One. Inflammation in Anxiety

1 Introduction

2 Cytokines, Brain, and Behavior

3 Inflammation in Anxiety Disorders

4 Inflammation in Anxiety Disorders: Potential Role of Oxidative Stress

5 Oxidative Stress, Transcription Factors, and Inflammation

6 Conclusion

Chapter Two. Inflammation-Related Disorders in the Tryptophan Catabolite Pathway in Depression and Somatization

1 Introduction

2 Tryptophan and the TRYCAT Pathway

3 The TRYCAT Pathway in Somatization

4 Activation of the TRYCAT Pathway May Cause Somatization

5 The TRYCAT Pathway, the CNS, and Somatization

6 Summary

7 Potential Treatment Implications

Chapter Three. Inflammation in Schizophrenia

1 Introduction

2 The Immune Response and the Type-1 and Type-2 Polarization

3 Inflammation in Schizophrenia

4 Type-1 and Type-2 Immune Response in Schizophrenia

5 Antipsychotic Drugs and the Type-1/Type-2 Imbalance in Schizophrenia

6 The Monocyte/Macrophage System in Schizophrenia

7 Brain Imaging and Microglia Activation in Schizophrenia

8 The Tryptophan–Kynurenine Metabolism in Schizophrenia

9 Treatment Options for Schizophrenia Based on Immune Modulation

10 COX-2 Inhibition as Therapeutic Approach in Schizophrenia

Chapter Four. Inflammation in Parkinson’s Disease

1 Introduction

2 Parkinson’s Disease

3 Inflammation in PD

4 Evidence of Inflammation in PD

5 Inflammation in Animal Models of PD

6 Molecular Mechanisms of Inflammation in PD

7 Therapeutic Implications

8 Conclusions

Chapter Five. Treatment with Aβ42 Binding d-Amino Acid Peptides Reduce Amyloid Deposition and Inflammation in APP/PS1 Double Transgenic Mice

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

2.1 Animals

2.2 Peptides

2.3 Hippocampal infusion

2.4 Behavior

2.5 Histopathology

Description

Published continuously since 1944, the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology serial has been a continuous, essential resource for protein chemists. Covering reviews of methodology and research in all aspects of protein chemistry, including purification/expression, proteomics, modeling and structural determination and design, each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins while presenting the most recent findings from leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.

Key Features

  • Covers reviews of methodology and research in all aspects of protein chemistry
  • Brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins while presenting the most recent findings from leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, structural geneticists, and structural biologists

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123983206
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123983145

Reviews

"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." --Nature

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Rossen Donev

Rossen Donev Serial Editor

Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.

Affiliations and Expertise

Swansea University, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.