Inflammation in Neuropsychiatric Disorders, Volume 88
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One. Inflammation in Anxiety
1 Introduction
2 Cytokines, Brain, and Behavior
3 Inflammation in Anxiety Disorders
4 Inflammation in Anxiety Disorders: Potential Role of Oxidative Stress
5 Oxidative Stress, Transcription Factors, and Inflammation
6 Conclusion
Chapter Two. Inflammation-Related Disorders in the Tryptophan Catabolite Pathway in Depression and Somatization
1 Introduction
2 Tryptophan and the TRYCAT Pathway
3 The TRYCAT Pathway in Somatization
4 Activation of the TRYCAT Pathway May Cause Somatization
5 The TRYCAT Pathway, the CNS, and Somatization
6 Summary
7 Potential Treatment Implications
Chapter Three. Inflammation in Schizophrenia
1 Introduction
2 The Immune Response and the Type-1 and Type-2 Polarization
3 Inflammation in Schizophrenia
4 Type-1 and Type-2 Immune Response in Schizophrenia
5 Antipsychotic Drugs and the Type-1/Type-2 Imbalance in Schizophrenia
6 The Monocyte/Macrophage System in Schizophrenia
7 Brain Imaging and Microglia Activation in Schizophrenia
8 The Tryptophan–Kynurenine Metabolism in Schizophrenia
9 Treatment Options for Schizophrenia Based on Immune Modulation
10 COX-2 Inhibition as Therapeutic Approach in Schizophrenia
Chapter Four. Inflammation in Parkinson’s Disease
1 Introduction
2 Parkinson’s Disease
3 Inflammation in PD
4 Evidence of Inflammation in PD
5 Inflammation in Animal Models of PD
6 Molecular Mechanisms of Inflammation in PD
7 Therapeutic Implications
8 Conclusions
Chapter Five. Treatment with Aβ42 Binding d-Amino Acid Peptides Reduce Amyloid Deposition and Inflammation in APP/PS1 Double Transgenic Mice
1 Introduction
2 Materials and Methods
2.1 Animals
2.2 Peptides
2.3 Hippocampal infusion
2.4 Behavior
2.5 Histopathology
Description
About the Serial Editors
Rossen Donev Serial Editor
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.
Swansea University, UK