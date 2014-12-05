Inflammation in Heart Failure
1st Edition
Description
Inflammation in Heart Failure, edited by W. Matthijs Blankesteijn and Raffaele Altara, is the first book in a decade to provide an in-depth assessment on the causes, symptoms, progression and treatments of cardiac inflammation and related conditions. This reference uses two decades of research to introduce new methods for identifying inflammatory benchmarks from early onset to chronic heart failure and specifically emphasizes the importance of classifying at-risk subgroups within large populations while determining the patterns of cytokines in such classifications. Further, the book details clinical applications of the pathophysiological mechanisms of heart failure, diagnosis and therapeutic strategies. Inflammation in Heart Failure’s breadth of subject matter, easy-to-follow structure, portability, and high-quality illustrations create an accessible benefit for researchers, clinicians and students.
Key Features
- Presents updated information and research on the relevant inflammatory mediators of heart failure to aid in targeting future translational research as well as the improvement of early diagnosis and treatment
- Provides research into better understanding the different inflammatory mediators that signal the underlying diseases that potentially lead to heart failure
- Contains 20 years of research, offering a brief overview of the topic leading to current opinions on, and treatment of, heart failure
- Provides a structured, systematic and balanced overview of the role of inflammation in heart failure making it a useful resource for researchers and clinicians, as well as those studying cardiovascular diseases
Readership
Researchers in the cardiovascular field and cardiologists
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF THE INFLAMMATORY RESPONSE IN HEART FAILURE
- Chapter 1: Inflammation in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Consequences of Limited Understanding of Pathophysiology in HFpEF
- 1.3 Underlying Causes of HFpEF
- 1.4 Adaptive Mechanisms in HFpEF
- 1.5 Inflammation in HFpEF
- 1.6 Oxidative Stress, Endothelial Dysfunction and Microvascular Disease
- 1.7 Conclusions
- Chapter 2: Role of the Innate Immune System in Ischemic Heart Failure
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Initiation of the Immune Response
- 2.3 Effectors of Innate Immunity
- 2.4 Reverse Remodeling
- 2.5 Clinical Implications: Is There a Causal Link Between Dysequilibrated Inflammation and Remodeling?
- Chapter 3: The Role of Inflammation in Myocardial Infarction
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Role of the Inflammatory Response Before MI
- 3.3 The Role of the Inflammatory Response in MI
- 3.4 Inflammation as a Pharmacological and Biocellular Target
- 3.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Cross Talk Between Inflammation and Extracellular Matrix Following Myocardial Infarction
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Roles of Inflammation in the MI Setting
- 4.3 Cytokine and Chemokine Roles in LV Remodeling
- 4.4 MMP Roles in the Infarcted Myocardium
- 4.5 ECM Roles in the MI Setting
- 4.6 Matricryptins: ECM Fragments with Biological Activity
- 4.7 Future Directions
- 4.8 Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Cross Talk Between Brain and Inflammation
- Abstract
- 5.1 Cardiovascular Disease and Brain Disorders
- 5.2 Cross Talk Between Brain and Cardiovascular System
- 5.3 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Translation of Animal Models into Clinical Practice: Application to Heart Failure
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Animal Models of Acquired Cardiomyopathy
- 6.3 Animal Models of Genetic Cardiomyopathies
- 6.4 Improvements in Animal Models (Table 6.2)
- Chapter 1: Inflammation in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction
- 2. INFLAMMATORY BIOMARKERS
- Chapter 7: Inflammatory Biomarkers in Post-infarction Heart Failure and Cardiac Remodeling
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 The Role of the Inflammatory Response in Repair and Remodeling of the Infarcted Heart
- 7.3 Specific Inflammatory Biomarkers as Predictors of Post-infarction Remodeling
- 7.4 Implementation of Biomarker-Based Strategies in Patients with Myocardial Infarction
- Chapter 8: Technological Aspects of Measuring Inflammatory Markers
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 8.1 Immunoassays Development and New Directions
- 8.2 Methodology and Instrumentation
- 8.3 MIA Implementation
- 8.4 The Immunoassay Market: Opportunities and Issues
- Chapter 9: Molecular Imaging to Identify the Vulnerable Plaque: From Basic Research to Clinical Practice
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Molecular Imaging of Inflammation
- 9.3 Molecular Imaging of Cell Death
- 9.4 Molecular Imaging of Remodeling
- 9.5 Molecular Imaging of Thrombosis
- 9.6 Molecular Imaging of (Micro) Calcification
- 9.7 Socioeconomic Impact of Molecular Imaging
- 9.8 Conclusion and Future Perspectives
- Chapter 7: Inflammatory Biomarkers in Post-infarction Heart Failure and Cardiac Remodeling
- 3. TARGETING OF THE INFLAMMATORY RESPONSE
- Chapter 10: Mineralcorticoid Receptor Antagonists
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Molecular Basis for the Clinical Use of MR Antagonist in HF
- 10.3 Pharmacology of Mineralcorticoid Receptor Antagonist
- 10.4 Clinical Evidences
- 10.5 Conclusion and Future Perspectives
- Chapter 11: PPARs as Modulators of Cardiac Metabolism and Inflammation
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptors
- 11.3 PPARs and the Control of Cardiac Energy Metabolism
- 11.4 PPARs and Cardiac Inflammation
- 11.5 Cross Talk Between Cardiac Metabolism and Inflammation
- 11.6 PPAR Agonists and Heart Failure Treatment
- 11.7 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Chapter 12: Inflammatory Modulation by Statins and Heart Failure: From Pharmacological Data to Clinical Evidence
- Abstract
- 12.1 Inflammation and Immune Cells
- 12.2 Endothelial Cells
- 12.3 Cardiomyocytes
- 12.4 Fibroblasts
- 12.5 A Summary of the Clinical Evidence
- Chapter 13: Small but Smart: microRNAs in the Center of Inflammatory Processes During Cardiovascular Diseases, the Metabolic Syndrome, and Aging
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Role of Inflammation-Related microRNAs in HF
- 13.3 microRNAs as Regulators of the Inflammatory Response During Atherogenesis
- 13.4 microRNAs in the Metabolic Syndrome
- 13.5 Circulating microRNA Profiles of Cardiovascular Diseases
- 13.6 Aging, Inflammation, and HF: Are There Shared microRNAs?
- 13.7 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Chapter 14: The Role of Cytokines in Clinical Heart Failure
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 14.1 Role of Inflammation in the Pathogenesis of HF
- 14.2 Inflammation as a Therapeutic Target in HF
- 14.3 Summary and Future Directions
- Chapter 10: Mineralcorticoid Receptor Antagonists
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 5th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004852
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128000397
About the Editor
Matthijs Blankesteijn
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientific Staff, Maastricht University, The Netherlands
Raffaele Altara
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacology, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS, USA