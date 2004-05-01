Infinitesimal Methods of Mathematical Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563990, 9780857099501

Infinitesimal Methods of Mathematical Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: J S Pinto
eBook ISBN: 9780857099501
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563990
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st May 2004
Page Count: 270
Description

This modern introduction to infinitesimal methods is a translation of the book Métodos Infinitesimais de Análise Matemática by José Sousa Pinto of the University of Aveiro, Portugal and is aimed at final year or graduate level students with a background in calculus. Surveying modern reformulations of the infinitesimal concept with a thoroughly comprehensive exposition of important and influential hyperreal numbers, the book includes previously unpublished material on the development of hyperfinite theory of Schwartz distributions and its application to generalised Fourier transforms and harmonic analysis. This translation by Roy Hoskins was also greatly assisted by the comments and constructive criticism of Professor Victor Neves, of the University of Aveiro.

Key Features

  • Surveys modern reformulations of the infinitesimal concept with a comprehensive exposition of important and influential hyperreal numbers
  • Includes material on the development of hyperfinite theory of Schwartz distributions and its application to generalised Fourier transforms and harmonic analysis

Readership

Final year or graduate level students with a background in calculus

Table of Contents

Calculus and infinitesimals; Standard infinitesimal methods; Introduction to non-standard analysis; Applications to elementary real analysis; Further developments; Foundations of nonstandard analysis; Hyperfinite analysis; Hyperfinite representation of distributions; Hyperfinite fourier analysis; Appendix A Evolution of the concept of function; Appendix B The theorem of L?s; References.

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099501
Paperback ISBN:
9781898563990

About the Author

J S Pinto

University of Aveiro, Portugal

University of Aveiro, Portugal

Ratings and Reviews

