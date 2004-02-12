Infinite Words, Volume 141
1st Edition
Automata, Semigroups, Logic and Games
Description
Infinite Words is an important theory in both Mathematics and Computer Sciences. Many new developments have been made in the field, encouraged by its application to problems in computer science. Infinite Words is the first manual devoted to this topic.
Infinite Words explores all aspects of the theory, including Automata, Semigroups, Topology, Games, Logic, Bi-infinite Words, Infinite Trees and Finite Words. The book also looks at the early pioneering work of Büchi, McNaughton and Schützenberger.
Key Features
Serves as both an introduction to the field and as a reference book. Contains numerous exercises desgined to aid students and readers. Self-contained chapters provide helpful guidance for lectures.
Readership
Researchers and Graduate Students in Mathematics and Computer Sciences. Computer Science Engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 12th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525648
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125321112
Reviews
"The most impressive aspect of the book "Infinite Words" by Dominique Perrin and Jean-Eric Pin is the extent of its coverage. It is a virtually complete compendium of everything to do with infinite words: infinite-time automata; connections to semigroups, topology and logic; infinite games; bi-infinite words; infinite trees." Robert McNaughton, Emeritus Professor Ph.D., Harvard University, USA
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Dominique Perrin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Université de Marne la vallée, Marne la vallée, France
Jean-Éric Pin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Université Denis Diderot, Paris, France