Infinite Words - 1st Edition

Infinite Words, Volume 141

1st Edition

Automata, Semigroups, Logic and Games

Authors: Dominique Perrin Jean-Éric Pin
eBook ISBN: 9780080525648
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125321112
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th February 2004
Page Count: 550
Description

Infinite Words is an important theory in both Mathematics and Computer Sciences. Many new developments have been made in the field, encouraged by its application to problems in computer science. Infinite Words is the first manual devoted to this topic.

Infinite Words explores all aspects of the theory, including Automata, Semigroups, Topology, Games, Logic, Bi-infinite Words, Infinite Trees and Finite Words. The book also looks at the early pioneering work of Büchi, McNaughton and Schützenberger.

Key Features

Serves as both an introduction to the field and as a reference book. Contains numerous exercises desgined to aid students and readers. Self-contained chapters provide helpful guidance for lectures.

Readership

Researchers and Graduate Students in Mathematics and Computer Sciences. Computer Science Engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
550
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080525648
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125321112

Reviews

"The most impressive aspect of the book "Infinite Words" by Dominique Perrin and Jean-Eric Pin is the extent of its coverage. It is a virtually complete compendium of everything to do with infinite words: infinite-time automata; connections to semigroups, topology and logic; infinite games; bi-infinite words; infinite trees." Robert McNaughton, Emeritus Professor Ph.D., Harvard University, USA

About the Authors

Dominique Perrin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Université de Marne la vallée, Marne la vallée, France

Jean-Éric Pin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Université Denis Diderot, Paris, France

