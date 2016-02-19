Infinite Crossed Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125463904, 9780080874555

Infinite Crossed Products, Volume 135

1st Edition

Series Editors: Donald Passman
eBook ISBN: 9780080874555
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 467
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
121.00
102.85
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
467
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080874555

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Donald Passman Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Mathematics Department, University of Wisconsin

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.