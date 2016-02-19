Infinite Abelian Groups - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122696015, 9780080873480

Infinite Abelian Groups, Volume 1

1st Edition

Series Editors: Laszlo Fuchs
eBook ISBN: 9780080873480
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 289
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
121.00
102.85
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
289
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080873480

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Laszlo Fuchs Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tuclane University, New Orleans, Louisiana

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.