Inferences in Text Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444878281, 9780080866833

Inferences in Text Processing, Volume 29

1st Edition

Editors: H. Strohl-Goebel G. Rickheit
eBook ISBN: 9780080866833
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st November 1985
Page Count: 335
Description

This volume critically evaluates the present state of research in the domain of inferences in text processing and indicates new areas of research.

The book is structured around the following theoretical aspects:

  • The representational aspect is concerned with the cognitive structure produced by the processed text, e.g. the social, spatial, and motor characteristics of world knowledge.
  • The procedural aspect investigates the time relationships on forming inferences, e.g. the point of time at which referential relations are constructed.
  • The contextual aspect reflects the dependence of inferences on the communicative embedding of text processing, e.g. on factors of modality and instruction.

No. of pages:
335
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080866833

About the Editors

H. Strohl-Goebel Editor

G. Rickheit Editor

Fakultät für Linguistik und Literaturwissenschaft, Universität Bielefeld, Postfach 10 01 31, Bielefeld, Germany.

