Infectious Diseases
3rd Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print - 2 Volume Set
Description
Infectious Diseases, 3rd edition by Jonathan Cohen, MB, BS, FRCP, FRCPath, FRCPE, FMedSci, William G. Powderly, MD, FRCPI, and Steven M. Opal MD, provides comprehensive, practical, highly visual guidance to help you effectively overcome the latest clinical infectious disease challenges. The comprehensively updated 3rd Edition features brand-new information on new strains of the swine (H1N1) and avian influenza viruses, SARS, nosocomial infections, HIV/AIDS, and many other timely topics. Online access at expertconsult.com lets you reference the complete contents from any computer.
Key Features
- Find a diagnosis quickly with the popular Diseases by Body System Section.
- Stay well informed with expanded and updated coverage of nonsocomial infections and much more.
- Access the full text contents of the entire 2-volume set online with a fully searchable website with case studies (ideal tool for learning and review for the Boards), ID secret of the week, disease outbreak maps, Diagnosis algorithms, and a downloadable image library.
- Receive unparalleled visual guidance from hundreds of full-color photographs and figures.
- Quickly search information with a consistent chapter organization and colorful page layouts.
- Get clinically-focused guidance from "Practice Points" which demonstrate how to diagnose and treat complicated problems encountered in practice.
- Make effective diagnoses with a more efficient approach to differential diagnosis—discussions of conditions are presented in proportion to their incidence.
- Gain a more international view from editors and authors, patient photographs, and treatment perspectives from around the world.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2070
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 5th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047329
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437079
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062568
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323045797
- Hardcover ISBN:
About the Author
Jonathan Cohen
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Infectious Diseases and Dean of the Medical School, Brighton & Sussex Medical School, Brighton, UK; Editor-in-Chief, International Journal of Infectious Diseases
William Powderly
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of School, UCD School of Medicine & Medical Science, Dublin, Ireland
Steven Opal
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Brown University Medical School, Providence, RI, USA