Infectious Diseases in Pregnancy, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326643, 9780323326650

Infectious Diseases in Pregnancy, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 41-4

1st Edition

Authors: Geeta Swamy
eBook ISBN: 9780323326650
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326643
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics of North America provides a summary of several more common maternal-fetal-infant infectious diseases. Several experts in the field of maternal and perinatal infection have contributed to this issue to provide an overview of the up-to-date preventive strategies, screening and diagnostic methods, and treatment guidelines. While guidelines such as universal vaccination to prevent influenza during pregnancy are fairly well justified by supporting data, there is much uncertainty about the appropriate screening guidelines for conditions such as cytomegalovirus, where the lack of a proven effective treatment diminishes the value of screening. Moreover, increasing issues of antibiotic resistance and the lack of significant advancement in developing newer effective agents imply that both providers and health care facilities must follow guidelines of antimicrobial stewardship (ie, coordinated efforts to improve and measure the appropriate use of antimicrobials). It is our hope that this issue will aid providers in navigating these complex issues while also understanding the current state-of-the-science

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323326650
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323326643

About the Authors

Geeta Swamy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University Durham, NC

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.