Infectious Diseases, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 54-2
1st Edition
Editors: Randolph F.R. Rasch
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678742
eBook ISBN: 9780323678759
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th May 2019
Description
In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Steve Krau, Dr. Randolph F. R. Rasch has put together a state-of the-art issue of the Nursing Clinics of North America devoted to Infectious Diseases. Clinical review articles from expert authors are specifically devoted to the following topics: Ebola; HIV/AIDS; Lymphatic Filariasis; Tuberculosis; STDs; Influenza (seasonal); Malaria; Lyme Disease; Hepatitis (Hep. C & Hep. B); Zika virus, particularly related to pregnancy; Oral Infections; Rat Lung Disease; and Emerging infections. Readers will come away with the latest information they need to improve outcomes in patients with infectious diseases.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 13th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323678742
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323678759
About the Editors
Randolph F.R. Rasch Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.