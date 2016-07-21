Infectious Diseases, 2-Volume Set
4th Edition
Description
Drs. Cohen, Powderly and Opal, three of the most-respected names in infectious disease medicine, lead a diverse team of international contributors to bring you the latest knowledge and best practices. Extensively updated, the fourth edition includes brand-new information on advances in diagnosis of infection; Hepatitis C; managing resistant bacterial infections; and many other timely topics. An abundance of photographs and illustrations; a practical, clinically-focused style; highly-templated organization; and robust interactive content combine to make this clinician-friendly resource the fastest and best place to find all of the authoritative, current information you need.
Key Features
- Hundreds of full-color photographs and figures provide unparalleled visual guidance.
- Consistent chapter organization and colorful page layouts make for quick searches.
- Clinically-focused guidance from "Practice Points" demonstrates how to diagnose and treat complicated problems encountered in practice.
- The "Syndromes by Body System", "HIV and AIDS", and "International Medicine" sections are designed to reflect how practicing specialists think when faced with a patient.
- Over 100 Self-Assessment test questions online help study for certification and recertification.
Details
- 2016
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 21st July 2016
- Elsevier
9780702063381
- 9780702063381
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702062858
9780702063398
- 9780702063398
About the Author
Jonathan Cohen
Professor of Infectious Diseases and Dean of the Medical School, Brighton & Sussex Medical School, Brighton, UK; Editor-in-Chief, International Journal of Infectious Diseases
William Powderly
J. William Campbell Professor of Medicine
Steven Opal
Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Brown University Medical School, Providence, RI, USA