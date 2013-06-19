Infectious Disease Challenges in Solid Organ Transplant Recipients, an Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771073, 9781455771943

Infectious Disease Challenges in Solid Organ Transplant Recipients, an Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics

1st Edition

Authors: Joseph Timpone, Jr. Princy Kumar
eBook ISBN: 9781455771943
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771073
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th June 2013
Description

The potential etiologies of infection are diverse and these infections can often progress rapidly in SOT patients. Diagnosis can be difficult, owing to the altered anatomy that sometimes follows transplant surgery. Many of the areas related to infections in SOT recipients are unresolved and controversial, and recognized emerging issues include donor-derived infection, the impact of pandemic influenza in the SOT recipient, and drug-resistant infections.

About the Authors

Joseph Timpone, Jr. Author

Georgetown University

Princy Kumar Author

Georgetown University

