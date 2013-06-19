Infectious Disease Challenges in Solid Organ Transplant Recipients, an Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics
1st Edition
Authors: Joseph Timpone, Jr. Princy Kumar
eBook ISBN: 9781455771943
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771073
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th June 2013
Description
The potential etiologies of infection are diverse and these infections can often progress rapidly in SOT patients. Diagnosis can be difficult, owing to the altered anatomy that sometimes follows transplant surgery. Many of the areas related to infections in SOT recipients are unresolved and controversial, and recognized emerging issues include donor-derived infection, the impact of pandemic influenza in the SOT recipient, and drug-resistant infections.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 19th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455771943
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455771073
About the Authors
Joseph Timpone, Jr. Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgetown University
Princy Kumar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgetown University
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.