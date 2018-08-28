Infectious Disease and Pharmacology
1st Edition
Neonatology Questions and Controversies
Table of Contents
Part 1- Infectious Disease
1. Management of the Asymptomatic Newborn at Risk for Sepsis
2. Empirical Therapy for Neonatal Sepsis
3. When and How to Treat Neonatal CMV infections
4. Neonatal Herpes simplex Virus Infection
5. Antibiotic Stewardship
6. Candida Prophylaxis
7. Diagnosis, Risk Factors, Outcomes, and Evaluation of Invasive Candida Infections
8. When to Perform Lumbar Puncture in Infants at Risk for Meningitis in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
9. Biomarkers in Diagnosis of Neonatal Sepsis
10. Congenital Zika Syndrome
Part 2- Pharmacology
11. Pharmacokinetic Considerations in Neonates
12. Neonatal Pharmacogenetics
13. Antibiotic Considerations for Necrotizing Enterocolitis
14. Antibiotic Dosing Considerations for Term and Preterm Infants
15. Antifungal Dosing Considerations for Term and Preterm Infants
16. Antiviral Dosing Considerations for Term and Preterm Infants
17. Antiepileptic Drug Therapy in Neonates
18. Neuroprotective Therapies in Neonates
19. Pharmacologic Therapy for Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome
20. Therapies for Gastrowesophageal Reflux in Neonates
Description
Dr. Richard Polin’s Neonatology Questions and Controversies series highlights the most challenging aspects of neonatal care, offering trustworthy guidance on up-to-date diagnostic and treatment options in the field. In each volume, renowned experts address the clinical problems of greatest concern to today’s practitioners, helping you handle difficult practice issues and provide optimal, evidence-based care to every patient.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568579
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568562
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323543910
About the Authors
William Benitz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Philip Sunshine Professor in Neonatology, Chief, Division of Neonatal and Developmental Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Director of Nurseries, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, Palo Alto, California