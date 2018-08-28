Infectious Disease and Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323543910, 9780323568579

Infectious Disease and Pharmacology

1st Edition

Neonatology Questions and Controversies

Authors: William Benitz
eBook ISBN: 9780323568579
eBook ISBN: 9780323568562
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323543910
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2018
Page Count: 308
Table of Contents

Part 1- Infectious Disease

1. Management of the Asymptomatic Newborn at Risk for Sepsis

2. Empirical Therapy for Neonatal Sepsis

3. When and How to Treat Neonatal CMV infections

4. Neonatal Herpes simplex Virus Infection

5. Antibiotic Stewardship

6. Candida Prophylaxis

7. Diagnosis, Risk Factors, Outcomes, and Evaluation of Invasive Candida Infections

8. When to Perform Lumbar Puncture in Infants at Risk for Meningitis in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

9. Biomarkers in Diagnosis of Neonatal Sepsis

10. Congenital Zika Syndrome

Part 2- Pharmacology

11. Pharmacokinetic Considerations in Neonates

12. Neonatal Pharmacogenetics

13. Antibiotic Considerations for Necrotizing Enterocolitis

14. Antibiotic Dosing Considerations for Term and Preterm Infants

15. Antifungal Dosing Considerations for Term and Preterm Infants

16. Antiviral Dosing Considerations for Term and Preterm Infants

17. Antiepileptic Drug Therapy in Neonates

18. Neuroprotective Therapies in Neonates

19. Pharmacologic Therapy for Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

20. Therapies for Gastrowesophageal Reflux in Neonates

Description

Dr. Richard Polin’s Neonatology Questions and Controversies series highlights the most challenging aspects of neonatal care, offering trustworthy guidance on up-to-date diagnostic and treatment options in the field. In each volume, renowned experts address the clinical problems of greatest concern to today’s practitioners, helping you handle difficult practice issues and provide optimal, evidence-based care to every patient.

About the Authors

William Benitz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Philip Sunshine Professor in Neonatology, Chief, Division of Neonatal and Developmental Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Director of Nurseries, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, Palo Alto, California

