Infectious Disease, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 45-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: "Tick, Tick, Tick."
Preface: Infectious Disease Topics for Primary Care
Tick-Borne Illnesses in the United States
Mosquito-Borne Diseases
Mite and Bed Bug Infections
Pertussis: The Whooping Cough
Skin Infections
Urinary Tract Infection Antibiotic Resistance in the United States
Emergence of Global Antibiotic Resistance
Guidelines for the Evaluation and Treatment of Pneumonia
Central Nervous System Infections
Common Gastrointestinal Infections
Role of Complementary and Alternative Therapies in Infectious Disease
Health Guidelines for Travel Abroad
Approach to Aquatic Skin Infections
Infections During Pregnancy
Description
This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Michael Malone, is devoted to Infectious Disease. Articles in this issue include: Tick-borne Illnesses; Mosquito-Borne Diseases; Mite and Bed Bug Infections; Pertussis; Skin and Soft Tissue Infections; UTI Antibiotic Resistance in the U.S; Emergence of Global Antibiotic Resistance; Guidelines for the Evaluation and Treatment of Pneumonia; Common Central Nervous System Infections; Common Gastrointestinal Infections; Role of Complimentary and Alternative Therapies in Infectious Disease; Health Guidelines for Travel Abroad; Aquatic Infections; and Infections During Pregnancy.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 31st August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323642378
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323642149
About the Authors
Michael Malone Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health; Section Head, Department of Geriatrics & Medical Director & Fellowship Director, Aurora Geriatrics Institute; Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Medical Director Aurora Senior Services, Milwaukee, Wisconsin