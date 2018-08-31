Infectious Disease, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323642149, 9780323642378

Infectious Disease, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 45-3

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Malone
eBook ISBN: 9780323642378
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323642149
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st August 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: "Tick, Tick, Tick."

Preface: Infectious Disease Topics for Primary Care

Tick-Borne Illnesses in the United States

Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Mite and Bed Bug Infections

Pertussis: The Whooping Cough

Skin Infections

Urinary Tract Infection Antibiotic Resistance in the United States

Emergence of Global Antibiotic Resistance

Guidelines for the Evaluation and Treatment of Pneumonia

Central Nervous System Infections

Common Gastrointestinal Infections

Role of Complementary and Alternative Therapies in Infectious Disease

Health Guidelines for Travel Abroad

Approach to Aquatic Skin Infections

Infections During Pregnancy

Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Michael Malone, is devoted to Infectious Disease. Articles in this issue include: Tick-borne Illnesses; Mosquito-Borne Diseases; Mite and Bed Bug Infections; Pertussis; Skin and Soft Tissue Infections; UTI Antibiotic Resistance in the U.S;  Emergence of Global Antibiotic Resistance; Guidelines for the Evaluation and Treatment of Pneumonia; Common Central Nervous System Infections; Common Gastrointestinal Infections; Role of Complimentary and Alternative Therapies in Infectious Disease; Health Guidelines for Travel Abroad; Aquatic Infections; and Infections During Pregnancy.

About the Authors

Michael Malone Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health; Section Head, Department of Geriatrics & Medical Director & Fellowship Director, Aurora Geriatrics Institute; Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Medical Director Aurora Senior Services, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

