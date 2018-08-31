Infectious Disease, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 45-3

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Michael Malone, is devoted to Infectious Disease. Articles in this issue include: Tick-borne Illnesses; Mosquito-Borne Diseases; Mite and Bed Bug Infections; Pertussis; Skin and Soft Tissue Infections; UTI Antibiotic Resistance in the U.S; Emergence of Global Antibiotic Resistance; Guidelines for the Evaluation and Treatment of Pneumonia; Common Central Nervous System Infections; Common Gastrointestinal Infections; Role of Complimentary and Alternative Therapies in Infectious Disease; Health Guidelines for Travel Abroad; Aquatic Infections; and Infections During Pregnancy.