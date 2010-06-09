Infections in Transplant and Oncology Patients, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718317

Infections in Transplant and Oncology Patients, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 24-2

1st Edition

Authors: Kieren Marr Aruna Subramanian
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718317
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th June 2010
Description

Transplant and oncology patients present a challenge to the infectious disease specialist because many of the entities that infect them are hard to diagnose.  Chemotherapy may further complicate the situation, since it may contraindicate a biopsy or interfere with antibiotic therapy. This issue of Infectious Disease Clinics provides specific information on several entities with the purpose of helping physicians to best treat these difficult infections.

Kieren Marr Author

Aruna Subramanian Author

