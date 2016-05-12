Infections and Tropical Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702071089

Infections and Tropical Medicine

1st Edition

Prepare for the MRCP: Key Articles from the Medicine journal

Editors: Derek Waller
eBook ISBN: 9780702071089
eBook ISBN: 9780702071263
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2016
Description

Infections and Tropical Medicine is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.

As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.

The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.

Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board

About the journal

The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.

Key Features

Table of Contents

Section 1: Bacterial infections

Botulism and tetanus

Extrapulmonary tuberculosis

Lyme borreliosis

Nocardiosis and actinomycosis

Pertussis

Staphylococcal and streptococcal infections

Section 2: Cardiovascular infections

Infective endocarditis in the adult patient

Section 3: Defence against infection

The immunocompromised patient: primary immunodeficiencies

The immunology of infection

Infection in cancer and transplantation

Section 4: Diagnosis of infection

Principles of microscopy, culture and serology-based diagnostics

Molecular-based diagnostics, including future trends

Section 5: Fetal and neonatal infections

Fetal and neonatal infections

Section 6: Fungal infections

Systemic fungal infections

Section 7: Gastrointestinal infections

Bacterial gastroenteritis

Protozoal gastrointestinal infections

Viral gastroenteritis

Section 8: Nervous system infections

Bacterial meningitis and brain abscess

Prion diseases

Tuberculous meningitis

Viral meningitis and encephalitis

Section 9: Prevention and control of infection

Antibiotic resistance

Antimicrobial therapy: principles of use

Clostridium difficile

Immunization

Nosocomial infections and infection control

Section 10: Protozoal infections

Toxoplasmosis

Section 11: Sepsis

Sepsis

Section 12: Skin, soft tissue, bone and joint infections

Bone and joint infection

Skin and soft tissue infections

Superficial fungal infections

Section 13: Viral infections

Acute childhood exanthems

Adenovirus infections

Emerging infectious diseases

Enteroviruses

Erythrovirus B19 (formerly known as parvovirus B19)

Herpesviruses

Influenza and other emerging respiratory viruses

Section 14: Tropical infections: Introduction

Introduction

Section 15: Syndromic presentations

Assessment of returning travellers with fever

Diagnostic approach to tropical skin infections

Diarrhoea in travellers

Fever and rash

The investigation of eosinophilia

Liver disease in the traveller

Section 16: Special situations

Advising the traveller

The health of recent migrants from resource-poor countries

Malaria

About the Editor

Derek Waller

Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

