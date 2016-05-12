Infections and Tropical Medicine
1st Edition
Prepare for the MRCP: Key Articles from the Medicine journal
Description
Infections and Tropical Medicine is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.
As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.
The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.
Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board
About the journal
The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Bacterial infections
Botulism and tetanus
Extrapulmonary tuberculosis
Lyme borreliosis
Nocardiosis and actinomycosis
Pertussis
Staphylococcal and streptococcal infections
Section 2: Cardiovascular infections
Infective endocarditis in the adult patient
Section 3: Defence against infection
The immunocompromised patient: primary immunodeficiencies
The immunology of infection
Infection in cancer and transplantation
Section 4: Diagnosis of infection
Principles of microscopy, culture and serology-based diagnostics
Molecular-based diagnostics, including future trends
Section 5: Fetal and neonatal infections
Fetal and neonatal infections
Section 6: Fungal infections
Systemic fungal infections
Section 7: Gastrointestinal infections
Bacterial gastroenteritis
Protozoal gastrointestinal infections
Viral gastroenteritis
Section 8: Nervous system infections
Bacterial meningitis and brain abscess
Prion diseases
Tuberculous meningitis
Viral meningitis and encephalitis
Section 9: Prevention and control of infection
Antibiotic resistance
Antimicrobial therapy: principles of use
Clostridium difficile
Immunization
Nosocomial infections and infection control
Section 10: Protozoal infections
Toxoplasmosis
Section 11: Sepsis
Sepsis
Section 12: Skin, soft tissue, bone and joint infections
Bone and joint infection
Skin and soft tissue infections
Superficial fungal infections
Section 13: Viral infections
Acute childhood exanthems
Adenovirus infections
Emerging infectious diseases
Enteroviruses
Erythrovirus B19 (formerly known as parvovirus B19)
Herpesviruses
Influenza and other emerging respiratory viruses
Section 14: Tropical infections: Introduction
Introduction
Section 15: Syndromic presentations
Assessment of returning travellers with fever
Diagnostic approach to tropical skin infections
Diarrhoea in travellers
Fever and rash
The investigation of eosinophilia
Liver disease in the traveller
Section 16: Special situations
Advising the traveller
The health of recent migrants from resource-poor countries
Malaria
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 12th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071089
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071263
About the Editor
Derek Waller
Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK