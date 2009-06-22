Infections and Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 35-1

This issue of the Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America brings the rheumatologist up to date on the latest breakthroughs in the assessment and treatment of infections in rheumatic diseases. Lumiary ACR Master, Luis Espinoza Guest Edited this issue, which covers topics including molecular biology of infectious agents ion chronic arthritis; gonococcal and non-gonococcal arthritis; soft tissues (bursitis, tendonitis) infections; clinical and medical management of reactive arthritis; septic complications in pediatric and adult patients with systemic lupus erythematosus; Lyme arthritis; the role of parvovirus B19 in chronic arthritis; hepatitis C-associated rheumatic disorders; hepatitis B-related autoimmune manifestations; HIV-associated rheumatic disorders; assessment of latent tuberculosis in rheumatic disorders; and infectious complications of biologic agents.