Infections and Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712711

Infections and Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 35-1

1st Edition

Authors: Luis R Espinoza
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712711
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd June 2009
Description

This issue of the Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America brings the rheumatologist up to date on the latest breakthroughs in the assessment and treatment of infections in rheumatic diseases. Lumiary ACR Master, Luis Espinoza Guest Edited this issue, which covers topics including molecular biology of infectious agents ion chronic arthritis; gonococcal and non-gonococcal arthritis; soft tissues (bursitis, tendonitis) infections; clinical and medical management of reactive arthritis; septic complications in pediatric and adult patients with systemic lupus erythematosus; Lyme arthritis; the role of parvovirus B19 in chronic arthritis; hepatitis C-associated rheumatic disorders; hepatitis B-related autoimmune manifestations; HIV-associated rheumatic disorders; assessment of latent tuberculosis in rheumatic disorders; and infectious complications of biologic agents.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437712711

About the Authors

Luis R Espinoza Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chief

