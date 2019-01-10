Infection Control in Clinical Practice Updated Edition
3rd Edition
Description
Infection control is a major issue in clinical practice. The revised third edition of this highly successful book provides a comprehensive guide to the principles and practice of infection control and prevention, and the basic elements of microbiology and epidemiology that underpin them.
The contents are firmly based in clinical practice and are relevant to both hospital and community settings. The information is research-based and extensively referenced and therefore provides an invaluable resource for evidence-based practice. Presentation is clear, concise and accessible to a wide audience including diploma and degree course students, nurses and allied health professionals working in clinical settings, and infection control specialists.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Principles
Introduction to Microbiology. Understanding the microbiology laboratory. The epidemiology of infection and strategies for prevention. The immune system and the immunocompromised patient. A guide to antimicrobial chemotherapy. Micro-organisms and their control.
Section 2: Practice
Standard infection control precautions. Preventing wound infection. Preventing infection associated with intravascular therapy. Preventing infection associated with urethral catheters. Preventing infection of the respiratory tract. Preventing gastrointestinal infection. Cleaning, disinfection and sterilization. Management of the infectious patient. Ectoparasitic infections and environmental infestations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 10th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702076992
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702076985
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702076978
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323675826
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702076961
About the Author
Jennie Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Healthcare Epidemiology, Richard Wells Research Centre, University of West London, Brentford, Middlesex, UK