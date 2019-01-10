Infection Control in Clinical Practice Updated Edition

Infection control is a major issue in clinical practice. The revised third edition of this highly successful book provides a comprehensive guide to the principles and practice of infection control and prevention, and the basic elements of microbiology and epidemiology that underpin them.

The contents are firmly based in clinical practice and are relevant to both hospital and community settings. The information is research-based and extensively referenced and therefore provides an invaluable resource for evidence-based practice. Presentation is clear, concise and accessible to a wide audience including diploma and degree course students, nurses and allied health professionals working in clinical settings, and infection control specialists.