Infection Control in Clinical Practice Updated Edition - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702076961, 9780702076992

Infection Control in Clinical Practice Updated Edition

3rd Edition

Authors: Jennie Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9780702076992
eBook ISBN: 9780702076985
eBook ISBN: 9780702076978
eBook ISBN: 9780323675826
Paperback ISBN: 9780702076961
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th January 2019
Page Count: 448
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Infection control is a major issue in clinical practice. The revised third edition of this highly successful book provides a comprehensive guide to the principles and practice of infection control and prevention, and the basic elements of microbiology and epidemiology that underpin them.

The contents are firmly based in clinical practice and are relevant to both hospital and community settings. The information is research-based and extensively referenced and therefore provides an invaluable resource for evidence-based practice. Presentation is clear, concise and accessible to a wide audience including diploma and degree course students, nurses and allied health professionals working in clinical settings, and infection control specialists.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Principles

Introduction to Microbiology. Understanding the microbiology laboratory. The epidemiology of infection and strategies for prevention. The immune system and the immunocompromised patient. A guide to antimicrobial chemotherapy. Micro-organisms and their control.

Section 2: Practice

Standard infection control precautions.  Preventing wound infection.   Preventing infection associated with intravascular therapy. Preventing infection associated with urethral catheters. Preventing infection of the respiratory tract. Preventing gastrointestinal infection.  Cleaning, disinfection and sterilization.  Management of the infectious patient.  Ectoparasitic infections and environmental infestations. 

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702076992
eBook ISBN:
9780702076985
eBook ISBN:
9780702076978
eBook ISBN:
9780323675826
Paperback ISBN:
9780702076961

About the Author

Jennie Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Healthcare Epidemiology, Richard Wells Research Centre, University of West London, Brentford, Middlesex, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.