6th Edition
Emphasizing patient safety and disease prevention in the dental office, Infection Control and Management of Hazardous Materials for the Dental Team, 6th Edition, is a go-to text for all members of the dental team. With discussions ranging from microbiology concepts to protocols for clinical asepsis, this comprehensive, highly practical text features the most up-to-date regulatory recommendations, as well as new chapters on patient safety preparation and infection control breaches. Step-by-step instructions make it easy for you to perform safety procedures and use the supplies and equipment needed to prevent the spread of infectious disease, and new case scenarios present opportunities for critical thinking and application.
- F Comprehensive coverage looks at infection control and prevention from the perspective of all dental team members.
- Easy-to-follow, step-by-step procedures are provided for skills that dental team members must master, each presented with a goal, materials, chronological steps, and rationales for the performance of each step.
- Review questions ensure your comprehension of the material and provide practice for classroom and board examinations, with 10 to 20 multiple-choice questions at the end of each chapter.
- Key terms begin each chapter and are highlighted within text discussions and defined in a back-of-book glossary.
- Chapter quizzes on the Evolve companion website provide instant-feedback self-assessment.
- A highly approachable writing style makes this text a trusted educational tool, as well as a refresher on infection control.
- Trusted author and oral biology and infection control expert, Chris Miller, delivers the most up-to-date content needed to ensure patient safety and clinical competence within the dental office.
- Logically organized into three parts with brief chapters that move from foundational biology through specific areas of infection control and application to a dental office.
- Eight practical appendices offer easy access to the most significant regulatory agency rules and recommendations for infection control.
- Chapter objectives help you set goals for what you will accomplish, and serve as checkpoints for comprehension and study tools in preparation for examinations.
- Summary tables and boxes make study easier by highlighting key concepts and procedures and serve as useful review tools.
PART 1: The Microbial World
1. Scope of Microbiology and Infection Control
2. Characteristics of Microorganisms
3. Development of Infectious Diseases
4. Emerging Diseases
5. Oral Microbiology and Plaque-Associated Diseases
PART 2: Infection Control
6. Blood-Borne Pathogens
7. Oral and Respiratory Diseases
8. Infection Control Rationale and Regulations
9. NEW! Preparing for Patient Safety and Occupational Health
10. Immunizations
11. Hand Hygiene
12. Personal Protective Barriers
13. Instrument Processing
14. Surface and Equipment Asepsis
15. Dental Unit Water Asepsis and Air Quality
16. Aseptic Techniques
17. Laboratory and Radiographic Asepsis
18. Waste Management
19. Prevention of Sharps Injuries
20. A Clinical Asepsis Protocol
21. General Office Asepsis
22. Greener Infection Control
23. Home Hygiene
PART 3: Office Safety
24. Occupational Safety and Health Administration
25. OSHA Inspections
26. Management of the Office Safety Program
27. Managing Chemicals Safely
28. Employee Fire Prevention and Emergency Action Plans
29. Infection Control Concerns during Remodeling and Construction
30. NEW! Infection Control Breaches and Disease Transmissions in Dental Facilities
Appendix A: Resource List
Appendix B: CDC Guidelines for Infection Control in Dental Health-Care Settings
Appendix C: CDC Guidelines for Prevention of Tuberculosis in Dental Settings
Appendix D: Organization for Safety, Asepsis and Prevention (OSAP)
Appendix E: Exposure Incident Report
Appendix F: Infection Control and the American Dental Association
Appendix G: The Occupational Safety and Health Administration Bloodborne Pathogen Standard
Appendix H: The Occupational Safety and Health Administration Hazard Communication Standard
Glossary
Index
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 19th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323400619
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323484275
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323484282
Chris Miller
Professor Emeritus of Oral Microbiology Indiana University School of Dentistry Indianapolis, Indiana