Infection Control and Management of Hazardous Materials for the Dental Team - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323082570, 9780323083867

Infection Control and Management of Hazardous Materials for the Dental Team

5th Edition

Authors: Chris Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780323083867
eBook ISBN: 9780323476577
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th February 2013
Page Count: 344
Description

Emphasizing patient safety and infection prevention in the dental office, Infection Control and Management of Hazardous Materials for the Dental Team, 5th Edition, covers everything from basic concepts in microbiology to protocols for clinical asepsis. Clear, step-by-step instructions make it easy for you to perform safety procedures and use the supplies and equipment needed to prevent the spread of infectious disease. New to this edition are full-color photographs and four new chapters on emerging topics. Written by oral biology and infection control expert Chris Miller, this resource is a must read for every member of the dental team.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage follows dental assisting and dental hygiene curricula requirements for infection control, ensuring that you learn essential principles and procedures for clinical competence.
  • Easy-to-follow, step-by-step procedures are provided for skills that dental team members must master, each presented with a goal, materials, chronological steps, and rationales for the performance of each step.
  • Key terms begin each chapter and are highlighted within text discussions and defined in a back-of-book glossary.
  • Summary tables and boxes make study easier by highlighting key concepts and procedures.
  • Review questions ensure your comprehension of the material with 5 to 20 multiple-choice questions at the end of each chapter.
  • Practical appendices offer easy access to the most significant regulatory agency rules and recommendations for infection control.
  • Student resources on the Evolve companion website include practice exercises plus review questions and quizzes.

Table of Contents

PART 1: The Microbial World

1. Scope of Microbiology and Infection Control

2. Characteristics of Microorganisms

3. Development of Infectious Diseases

4. Emerging Diseases

5. Oral Microbiology and Plaque-Associated Diseases

PART 2: Infection Control

6. Blood-Borne Pathogens

7. Oral and Respiratory Diseases

8. Infection Control Rationale and Regulations

9. Immunization

10. NEW! Hand Hygiene

11. Personal Protective Equipment

12. Instrument Processing

13. Surface and Equipment Asepsis

14. Dental Unit Water Asepsis and Air Quality

15. Aseptic Techniques

16. Laboratory and Radiographic Asepsis

17. Waste Management

18. NEW! Preventing Sharps Injuries

19. A Clinical Asepsis Protocol

20. NEW! General Office Asepsis

21. Greener Infection Control

22. NEW! Cross-contamination Between Work and Home

PART 3: Office Safety

23. Occupational Safety and Health Administration

24. OSHA Inspections

25. Management of the Office Safety Program

26. Managing Chemicals Safely

27. Employee Fire Prevention and Emergency Action Plans

28. Infection Control Concerns during Remodeling and Construction

Appendix A: Infection Control and Hazardous Materials Management Resource List

Appendix B: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines for Infection Control in Dental Health-Care Settings—2003,

Appendix C: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines for Prevention of Tuberculosis in Dental Settings

Appendix D: Organization for Safety, Asepsis and Prevention (OSAP)

Appendix E: Exposure Incident Report

Appendix F: Infection Control and the American Dental Association (ADA)

Appendix G: The Occupational Safety and Health Administration Bloodborne Pathogens Standard

Appendix H: NEW! The Occupational Safety and Health Administration Hazard Communication Standard

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Chris Miller

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Oral Microbiology Indiana University School of Dentistry Indianapolis, Indiana

Reviews

"Each generic topic is discussed logically and in detail, supplemented with useful and clear summary tables and flow charts...This book can be recommended as a reference book for providing the dental team with the knowledge, understanding and rationale of the broad range of topics that need to be considered for effective infection control measures."

Dental Update, January/February 2010

"You may have glanced at the title of this book and decided to move on, however, think again. Infection control is a hot topic within dentistry at the moment, with CQC inspections looming and patients having more say in their environments than ever before. It is important to get excellent infection control absolutely right...Ultimately, the clear, well founded suggestions would help to improve day-to-day infection control in any setting. Dentists, therapists, nurses and even the lone practice manager who browsed this text, rated it highly; it's now a favourite in our dental practice! In summary, it's a book that demystifies cross infection control."

British Dental Journal, July 2013 

"Although the regulatory bodies mentioned in the book are exclusive to the USA, UK dentists may find parts of this book useful. Part one contains some general microbiological infromation that is of potential universal interest... New chapters include ones on hand hygiene and preventing sharp injuries  and these are found in the second part of the book... The third, and final section also contains two new chapters: on general surgery safety and asepsis and cross-contamination between work and home."

BDA News, September 2013

